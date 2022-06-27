See Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie's stunning cover of ‘Wicked’ song

Musical talent clearly runs in the family!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s eldest daughter, Gracie, showcased her vocal talents on Instagram, delivering an emotional performance of a song from “Wicked.”

Gracie, 25, appeared to tear up at times as she sang “I’m Not That Girl” from the hit musical.

“S---- sad y’all, Hit me in the feels,” she captioned the video. “ Been there. Relate. Wicked will always remain the top 5.”

Her polished performance drew plenty of positive feedback, including from actor and singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, who wrote in the comments, “Well this is gorgeous.”

This isn’t the first time Gracie has treated her fans to a performance from “Wicked.” In 2020, she belted out another song from "Wicked" on Instagram, revealing her dream of being on Broadway someday.

“This is practice for me,” she wrote in the caption. “The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!!”

The aspiring singer’s parents have long been proud of her musical skills.

Gracie McGraw joined her dad on stage during his "Shotgun Rider" tour in 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. John Shearer / Getty Images

Back in 2019, McGraw, 55, posted a video of him and his daughter belting out “What Kind of Fool” by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb.

“PIPES!!!!!!......Dang, this girl can sing!” he captioned the sweet video of the father-daughter duo. “Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl.”

Hill, 54, also recently celebrated her daughter’s bold spirit in an Instagram post celebrating her birthday in May.

“How does it feel to be 25 years old and smokin’ hot, Gracie?!?” Hill wrote, along with a long string of fire emoji. “The life of every party since the day you were born … We love you so much!!!!!!!!”

Hill and McGraw share two other daughters in addition to Gracie: Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

The family of five attended the TIME 100 Gala in 2015. Kevin Mazur

McGraw gushed about his daughters on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna back in 2019.

“Our girls are so grounded, they’re so humble. They have such big hearts, and they work hard at the things that they want to accomplish — and we’re really proud of them,” he said. “We couldn’t ask for better kids. They’re smarter than us in so many ways.”