Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's second child, born this summer, was another son — and now we know his name.

The couple have christened their little one Riot Rose Mayers, according to a birth certificate obtained by Access Hollywood and viewed by TODAY.com.

His name follows the tradition of “R” names in the family. Rihanna's full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, while A$AP Rocky's real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

Baby Riot was born on Aug. 1 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the birth certificate.

The "Umbrella" singer — who already shared an older son, 1-year-old RZA, with A$AP Rocky — revealed she was expecting again when she showed off her pregnancy bump while headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The Grammy winner, who wore an all-red ensemble for the performance, proudly placed her hands on her baby bump as she belted her greatest hits.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in 2023. Taylor Hill / Getty Images

The superstar's rep later confirmed her pregnancy to NBC News.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child in May 2022, but fans had to wait an entire year before the baby's dad revealed his son's name.

Rocky shared an Instagram post honoring his little boy’s first birthday. “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN. HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA,” he wrote alongside several family pics and a video of him holding his little boy.

RZA’s name was inspired by Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

Rihanna has gushed about the joys of motherhood ever since welcoming RZA.

The "Diamonds" told “Entertainment Tonight“ in November 2022 that her first-born was a “happy” baby.

She added that loved seeing her little boy at the start of every day. “Oh my God, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!” she said. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day.”

The same month, she described her son as “cuddly” while speaking to People. “He is funny, he’s happy — and he’s fat!” she said. “He’s amazing. It’s a real cuddly stage right now.”

Speaking to British Vogue earlier this year, Rihanna revealed that she has no preference when it came to baby No. 2’s gender.

“Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here,” she said. “Girl, boy. Whatever.”