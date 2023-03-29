Rebel Wilson shares sweet photo of her baby daughter’s ‘first ever swim’

Rebel Wilson is enjoying many firsts with her daughter, Royce.

Most recently, the “Senior Year” star and her 4-month-old baby girl had some fun in the sun, sharing the sweet moment on her Instagram on March 28.

“Roycie’s first ever swim in the ocean,” Wilson captioned the adorable snap.

The photo shows Wilson, 43, in a hot pink rash guard, visor and swimming shorts, holding little Royce in the clear water. Her daughter is also sporting a hot pink swimwear and a white bucket hat to shield her from the sun rays.

Wilson announced birth of daughter via surrogate in November. Sharing a photo of her newborn in a onesie, the “Pitch Perfect” star expressed her joy in growing her family.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved,”the new mom wrote in part. “This has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” she continued, adding that she was “ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.”

Wilson shares Royce with fiancée Ramona Agruma. The two got engaged in February while at Disneyland.

“We said YES!” Wilson wrote while sharing their engagement news. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland for pulling off this magical surprise!”

In an exclusive interview for TODAY, Wilson told Maria Shriver about how motherhood changed her life.

“You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from — from that moment on...it was just amazing and so emotional,” she recalled, adding that it does come with its challenges. “I have this big international career and ...I’m the breadwinner of my family — I like to think. So it’s really challenging too.”

“‘Well, now how do I do all the things and be a great mother and great partner and all of that?’”