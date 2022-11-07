Rebel Wilson announces birth of baby via surrogate and shares first photo

Rebel Wilson is a mom!

The "Pitch Perfect" star, 42, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian whom she welcomed via surrogate, on Nov. 7 on Instagram.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote next to a pic of baby Royce in a onesie.

The Australian actor went on to thank her "gorgeous surrogate" for helping her become a mom.

"I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" she wrote.

Wilson concluded her post by saying she can’t wait to dote on little “Roycie.”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club,” she wrote.

Rebel Wilson with girlfriend Ramona Agruma in April 2022. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

In her Instagram stories, Wilson added a photo of herself wearing pink dress and holding pink balloons next to a stack of boxes spelling out the word "BABY."

The "Senior Year" star's baby announcement comes just days after she refuted rumors that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are engaged.

“Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” Wilson wrote in her Instagram Story, alongside a now-vanished photo of the couple at Disneyland in California.

