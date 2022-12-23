Rebel Wilson shares pics of '1st family Christmas' with Ramona Agruma and baby Royce

Rebel Wilson is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom.

The "Pitch Perfect" franchise star posted two photos Dec. 23 on Instagram that show her and girlfriend Ramona Agruma posing in front of a gigantic Christmas tree with Wilson’s newborn daughter, Royce.

The pics find Wilson and Agruma bundled up in winter garb and sunglasses as each bends down over a baby carriage where little Royce rests beneath a pink blanket.

“First family Christmas,” the 42-year-old actor captioned the shots. She added several joyful emoji, including images of Santa Claus, a snowman and a Christmas tree.

Wilson shared more pics from the family outing in her Instagram story, as well as a photo of her beaming as she holds Royce in her arms.

Earlier this month, the Sydney, Australian-born star opened up in an exclusive interview with Maria Shriver for TODAY about how much motherhood has changed her life.

“You hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and literally from — from that moment on, you’re just like — it was just, like, amazing and so emotional,” Wilson recalled.

Wilson announced the birth of Royce, who arrived via surrogate, in November.

Rebel Wilson, right, poses with girlfriend Ramona Agruma in April. The couple began dating earlier this year. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote next to a pic of baby Royce in a onesie.

She went to express her gratitude to her “gorgeous surrogate” for helping her to become a mom.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” she wrote.

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club,” she concluded.

Wilson's baby news came about five months after she revealed on Instagram that she was dating Agruma, an entrepreneur and brand ambassador based in Los Angeles.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Wilson captioned a photo of the pair in June.

The actor, whose previous public relationships had been with men, added the hashtag #loveislove.

Earlier this week, the "Bridesmaids" star shared a few family vacation pics in her Instagram story that showed her and Agruma posing on a private plane with a bundled-up Royce, whose face Wilson concealed with a Santa Claus emoji.

"R&R time," the actor wrote on one image.

Wilson shared one of the vacation pics on her main Instagram page, writing, "Holiday time…let’s go! R & R & R," a cute nod to the first initial shared by all three family members.