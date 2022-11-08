IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY Holiday Plaza: Exclusive deals up to 50% off from BaubleBar, Allbirds, more

Rebel Wilson reveals daughter’s full name — and the special meaning behind it

The actor announced on Nov. 7 she welcomed her first child via surrogate.

Rebel Wilson reveals relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

00:23
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Rebel Wilson has a special reason for giving her daughter the name she did.

The “Pitch Perfect” star, who announced the birth of daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson via surrogate on Nov. 7, said the name checks a lot of boxes.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” she told People. “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

Wilson also said that girlfriend Ramona Agruma planned a baby shower for her.

“It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world,” said Wilson, who also mentioned Agruma is “so amazing and such a great partner.”

Wilson announced the baby’s arrival in an Instagram post that featured a picture of her daughter in a onesie.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Welcoming a new baby isn't the only part of Wilson's personal life that has been making headlines as of recent. Earlier this month, Wilson shot down rumors she and Agruma, whom she went public with about their relationship in June, are not getting married.

“Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” Wilson wrote in her Instagram Story over the weekend that has since disappeared.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.