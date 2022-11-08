Rebel Wilson reveals daughter’s full name — and the special meaning behind it

Rebel Wilson has a special reason for giving her daughter the name she did.

The “Pitch Perfect” star, who announced the birth of daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson via surrogate on Nov. 7, said the name checks a lot of boxes.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” she told People. “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

Wilson also said that girlfriend Ramona Agruma planned a baby shower for her.

“It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world,” said Wilson, who also mentioned Agruma is “so amazing and such a great partner.”

Wilson announced the baby’s arrival in an Instagram post that featured a picture of her daughter in a onesie.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she wrote.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Welcoming a new baby isn't the only part of Wilson's personal life that has been making headlines as of recent. Earlier this month, Wilson shot down rumors she and Agruma, whom she went public with about their relationship in June, are not getting married.

“Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” Wilson wrote in her Instagram Story over the weekend that has since disappeared.