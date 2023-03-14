Fans love Rebel Wilson’s recycled Oscars look from before weight loss: ‘Gorgeous then and now’

Rebel Wilson loved this dress so much, she wore it again!

Fans are praising the “Senior Year” star for recycling a previous Academy Awards look at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Wilson sported this stunning, gold gown for the second time around at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Wilson, 43, wore the same gold, off-the-shoulder Jason Wu gown on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

Wilson looked equally stunning in the dress at the 2020 Oscars. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“Same dress in 2020 (just taken in at the back),” Wilson wrote in her Instagram story, sharing a candid after-party pic with Brad Pitt.

Fans loved this red carpet repeat. @rebelwilson via Instagram

She also shared a GIF of herself wearing the dress next to fiancée Ramona Agruma. "Oscars 2023. Sustainably re-wearing my @jasonwu dress from the Oscars 2020," she wrote on Instagram.

Her supporters loved seeing her again in the altered dress.

“Looked gorgeous on you then and now,” one fan commented on her Instagram post about the recycled look.

“Yessssss to re-wearing! And looking incredible,” another person wrote.

“Stuh-ning!!” another fan commented. “Girl that dress is so fabulous you need to give it (as) much air time as possible!!!”

Wilson’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, also praised Wilson as a “sustainable queen" on Instagram.

Agruma and Wilson got engaged in February at Disneyland. Evan Agostini / AP

Wilson’s life has transformed in a few ways since she last appeared in the sparkly gown.

In June, she went public on Instagram with her relationship with Agruma, a designer. The couple got engaged in February, and they appeared together at this year’s after-party. Agruma’s elegant, draped ensemble was also a recycled look. She wore the same outfit to the 2017 Golden Globes, according to her Instagram story.

In November 2022, Wilson also announced she had welcomed a baby via surrogate.

Wilson appeared to honor the LGBTQ community with her rainbow clutch at the 2023 Oscars. @rebelwilson via Instagram

Wilson has also changed her approach to her health since she wore the gown last. In 2020, during the pandemic and leading up to her 40th birthday, she shared on social media that she was embarking on her “year of health.”

In 2020, she revealed that she lost more than 70 pounds thanks to a variety of lifestyle changes, including walking more, eating a healthier diet and focusing on physical and mental self-care.

“It’s just about keeping your body moving and keeping the blood pumping,” Wilson told TODAY.com in 2021.

“I feel like sometimes people think you need to work your body really hard to get results, and yeah, if you were training to be the next Thor or something, you would be doing hardcore things," she continued. "But as a regular person, walking is just so healthy for you. The body is designed to move in that way.”

While she is proud of her weight loss, Wilson has also emphasized the importance of not being too fixated on numbers on the scale.

In July, she shared on Instagram how she was being kind to herself after noticing she had gained a few pounds during a vacation.

“I’m at an amazing all-inclusive resort," she wrote. "I’ve lost all self control. But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself.”

“If you’re like me, just know YOU are more than just your weight," she added. "Just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself.”