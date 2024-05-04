Patrick Mahomes jokes he can't keep up with Travis Kelce's partying after having kids

Patrick Mahomes knows he can’t party like he used to.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is a father of two. He shares 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Bronze with wife Brittany Mahomes.

In the latest episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, the YouTuber and boxer asked Mahomes about his friendship with Travis Kelce and having fun.

“He puts on this persona, ‘I’m partying, drinking,’ whatever, but he’s really super intelligent. He gets on the football field and he gets open and I just know where he’s gonna be at,” Mahomes said, joking he’s going to “keep him around” for a couple more years.

Paul then asked if he could keep up with Kelce when it came to partying.

“No,” he quickly replied. “I cannot. I used to, I think, and then I had kids.”

He explained that he has to “pick and choose” when to party now that he’s a dad.

Paul then brought up Jason Kelce, adding that he’s “another dimension” when it comes to partying.

“Jason has kids too,” Mahomes said. “So he has to pick and choose. But when he chooses, he can go!”

Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce are parents to three daughters.

Mahomes joked that there has to be something in the Kelce brothers’ blood to give them that energy.

The two also discussed how Jason Kelce found a luchador mask and wore it a Super Bowl after-party following the Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I was with him the entire time and all of a sudden I turned around and he had the mask on,” Mahomes said. “He didn’t care about anything else going on. He was just in the corner by himself (dancing).”

Jason Kelce was seen in videos dancing alongside Marshmello wearing the mask. In the Feb. 14 episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights,” the retired NFL star revealed that he found the mask on the floor.

“Found the mask on the dance floor at the first afterparty spot,” Jason Kelce, who was trying to find his friends at the time, said. “I left the little VIP area to find those guys, and in route saw something on the floor that was being trampled over. I picked it up and right away I was like, ‘Oh. Hell. Yes.’”

Travis Kelce asked if he at least gave it a rinse before he wore it.

“I for sure thought I was getting pink eye. There was no chance I thought I was getting out of that mask without having pink eye.”

That same after-party was where Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted kissing and embracing as they danced together to her 2008 hit “Love Story.” The pop star also shared video of herself partying with her parents that night.