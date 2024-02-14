Jason Kelce found mask he wore at Super Bowl afterparty on the floor: 'Thought I was getting pink eye'

Jason Kelce rocked a wrestling mask at a Super Bowl afterparty — and it wasn't even his.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, and took home their second consecutive Super Bowl win, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's brother celebrated in style. During a Super Bowl afterparty, Jason Kelce was seen in many videos dancing alongside Marshmello wearing a wrestling mask.

But little did fans know the mask was unplanned, as revealed by Jason Kelce in the Feb. 14 episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights."

“Found the mask on the dance floor at the first afterparty spot,” Jason Kelce shared, which he stumbled upon while trying to find his friends.

"I left the little VIP area to find those guys, and in route saw something on the floor that was being trampled over," he said. "I picked it up and right away I was like, 'Oh. Hell. Yes.'"

Travis Kelce laughed at his brother's choices, but also questioned the hygiene of the mask he wore, considering it was found on the ground.

"Did you at least like give it a little rinse under the sink?" Travis Kelce asked.

"Where was I going to rinse it off, Travis? You see a luchador mask, you don't ask questions. You just put that thing on, baby," Jason Kelce responded.

"Sorry to whoever I stole that from," he continued. "That's part of the beauty of this whole thing. It appeared out of nowhere."

While nothing deterred him from putting the mask on and dancing the night away, Jason Kelce admitted that he was expecting some health issues to come from the decision.

"I for sure thought I was getting pink eye. There was no chance I thought I was getting out of that mask without having pink eye."

His wife, Kylie Kelce, weighed in later on in the podcast episode, sharing her thoughts on her husband's fashion choices after the big game.

"I was not surprised. Not even a little," she said of his outfit. "At first, was a surprised that you were wearing that mask? Yes."

While him wearing the mask in the first place was not something she would have expected, she wasn't surprised that he "fully committed" to wearing the mask all night.

The mask was not Jason Kelce's only notable moments that night. In a clip shared on X that has since gone viral, Jason is seen near Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and he appears to walk directly toward a plant and slightly stumble, making fans wonder if he fell.

In the "New Heights" episode, a fan asked Jason Kelce about the incident, and the Philadelphia Eagles center cleared up any confusion.

"I did not fall into that plant. I was just walking straight, but I was getting too close," he recalled.

"As honorary security team member, I was trying to keep my distance to the right amount between Travis and Taylor," he continued, then calling himself the "honorary security disaster."