Patrick Mahomes says daughter wasn’t afraid of Santa – but was terrified of this costumed creature

The young daughter of Patrick Mahomes met Santa for the first time this year, but it was another character in a red outfit who left her terrified.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his wife, Brittany, took their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling, to the team's Christmas party recently, where she had her first encounter with St. Nick as well as the Chiefs' mascot, KC Wolf.

While Santa got a lukewarm review from Sterling, KC Wolf was nightmare fuel for the little girl.

"She actually wasn’t too scared of Santa, but she was terrified of Wolfie the mascot, so we’ve got to make sure we keep her away from him at least until she gets a little older," Mahomes said on Dec. 20 in an interview with KCSP radio in Kansas City.

KC Wolf, whom the team says on its website is loved by everyone "including Little Red Riding Hood," apparently does have one detractor. His goofy routines that have delighted Chiefs fans since 1989 are a little much for Sterling Mahomes at this point.

Patrick Mahomes' 1-year-old daughter, Sterling, was not ready for KC Wolf's energy at the Chiefs' Christmas party. Corbis / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"He’s got a lot of energy too, and she’s a very calm baby, so I don’t know if they mix right now," Mahomes said. "Maybe when she gets a little bit more energy."

Mahomes has needed plenty of energy himself between trying to get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl this season and welcoming his second child with Brittany late last month.

The high school sweethearts added Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III to the family on Nov. 28.

“It’s cool, obviously,” Mahomes said during a Nov. 30 press conference. “It’s awesome to bring in a son to add to my family. Everything went great, and everything went smooth, and Brittany’s a champ, so it’s been really cool.”

While Sterling has yet to warm up to KC Wolf, she already enjoys being a big sister. Brittany shared a photo on Instagram on Dec. 3 of her with her new little brother.

Sterling Mahomes loves being a big sister to her new brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Brittany Mahomes / Instagram

“She is obsessed & loving her new role,” Brittany wrote on the photo.