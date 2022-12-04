Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Skye is adjusting to her new role as a big sister just fine.

Less than one week after Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their second child, a son named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, the mom of two shared a sweet snap of her children in an Instagram story on Saturday, Dec. 3.

In the photo, Sterling, 1, sits down on the couch next to her baby brother, whose covered head and arm are captured in the frame. Sterling appears to be mesmerized by her brother, leaning over to get closer to him with a big smile on her face.

“She is obsessed & loving her new role,” Brittany wrote on the photo.

Sterling Skye, 1, and Patrick Lavon enjoying family time together. Brittany Mahomes / Instagram

After announcing in May 2022 that they were expecting their second child and revealing the sex of their baby in June, Patrick and Brittany, both 27, shared news last month that their newborn son had arrived on Nov. 28.

In an Instagram post, the couple shared a cropped snap of their son’s legs donning a brown and white tie-dye onesie as he laid on a brown blanket that read “Mahomes” repeatedly in a white font. Below their son’s feet, they included a diamond chain that spelled out their son’s nickname, “Bronze.”

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz,” they captioned the photo.

At the beginning of November, with just a few weeks left in her pregnancy, Brittany shared a touching post on Instagram with a message penned for her daughter. She wrote the sweet caption alongside a series of photos of the mother-daughter duo at her baby shower for her son.

“As we embark on the last several weeks of this baby girl being my only child, I can only think of how thankful I am to be her mama!” Brittany wrote. “Sterling Skye, you have taught me so much about life. Peace, patience, to be present and truly only spend your time on what matters! You my girl are my everything & I will never take this life with you for granted!”

She added to conclude her message, “I can not wait for you to be the best big sister but also soaking in every last second with just you sister girl.”

Patrick also opened up about the birth of his second child during a press conference on Nov. 30 before the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 4.

“It’s cool, obviously,” the NFL star said. “It’s awesome to bring in a son to add to my family. Everything went great, and everything went smooth, and Brittany’s a champ, so it’s been really cool.”

He also shared the story behind his son’s name, explaining, “When me and Brittany had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first so we started thinking of girl and boys’ names. We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever.”

“I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III,” he added. “I’ve thought about that since I was literally like 5 or 6 years old. I always thought it was going to be ‘Trey’ as a third.”

As for his son’s nickname, he credits his younger brother, Jackson. Patrick explained, “He said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’ so we went with that. It works out well. He can have his own thing now, where he’s not Patrick.”