Luke Combs and wife Nicole expecting second baby: ‘Joining the 2 under 2 club!’

The Combs family is getting a little bigger.

Country superstar Luke Comb and his wife, Nicole, revealed that they are expecting their second child. The couple announced their “sweet surprise” in an Instagram video posted on March 20.

“Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” the caption reads, with the “Beautiful Crazy” singer adding in a separate comment, “I would have the audio turned on for this post if I was y’all…”

The video is set to Luke Combs’ upcoming single, “Take You with Me,” which will be released on March 24.

The clip showed the couple in an outdoor woodsy setting with Luke Combs in a blue-and-brown plaid shirt jacket, beige pants and mustard colored hat. Nicole Combs is seen in a beige sweatshirt with jeans.

The couple take turns holding their 9-month-old son, Tex Lawrence, who is wearing a white onesie that reads, “big brother.”

Famous friends like fellow country singer Chris Lane congratulated the couple on their exciting news.

“Congrats y’all!! Buckle up..it’s wild,” he wrote.

Tyler Hubbard’s wife Hayley, as well as Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn also sent the couple congratulatory messages, as did Chrissy Metz, Shawn Johnson and more.

Luke and Nicole Combs have been dating since 2016 and got married in August of 2020. They welcomed Tex in June 2022.

“It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day,” he wrote on their son's birth announcement.

“Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs,” she added. “You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

In a March 2 birthday post, Nicole Combs fawned over her husband and father to their child.

“happy birthday to mi love & the most incredible dad to tex,” she wrote, adding a white heart emoji. “I’m sitting right next to you, so I’m just going to save all that mushy stuff for real life haha we love you!!”

Aside from welcoming a new member into their family, Luke Combs is set to release a new album on March 24. The self-titled LP, he wrote, “is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through.”

“It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy,” he added in a Jan. 26 Instagram post. “Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record and I hope you love it as much as we do.”