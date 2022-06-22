Luke Combs and wife Nicole are now a family of three.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Father’s Day, June 19. The country singer shared the exciting news on his Instagram on Tuesday, revealing his son’s name and posting their first family photo.

“Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy,” Luke, 32, wrote. “Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good.”

He then announced his baby’s name, writing, “Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

The new mom shared the same photo on her Instagram, adding how it is “going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day.”

“Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom,” she added. “These are the days.”

Luke replied to his wife, commenting, “You crushed it my love!”

Luke and Nicole announced that they were expecting their first child in January. At the time, they shared photos of themselves showing off their sonogram.

“Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs,” the singer wrote at the time.

Luke and Nicole began dating in 2016 and got married in August of 2020.

The “Beautiful Crazy” crooner and his wife held their baby shower in early June. Nicole posted photos of the event on her Instagram, thanking her friends and family for making it a special day.

