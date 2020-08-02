Country star Luke Combs is a married man!

The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer tied the knot with Nicole Hocking on Saturday. The couple were reportedly married in an intimate Florida ceremony with just a few guests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Combs, 30, shared gorgeous photos of the newlyweds celebrating after they made it official.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever," Combs wrote on Twitter.

The bride also shared the happy news with her 420,000 followers on Instagram, where she has already changed her name to Nicole Combs.

"Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you!" she wrote in a message to her new husband. "Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year! So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!"

The new Mr. and Mrs. Combs started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2018. Combs penned his hit song "Beautiful Crazy" about his now wife. It includes the lyrics: "Beautiful, crazy. She can't help but amaze me."

Earlier this year, the couple honored one another on social media to celebrate Valentine's Day.

"I know you're probably gonna kill me for using some of these photos because they don't have filters or bomb ass lighting but you don't need any of that," the country star wrote on Instagram, paired with a slideshow of adorable snaps of the pair."

These pictures remind me of you in so many ways, your natural beauty, your radiant smile, your fun loving personality, your sense of humor, and how much you love animals just to name a few and I just wanted the world to get a little peek of all the amazing sides of you I get to see every day. Thank you for loving me, I don't know how you do it, but I’m glad you do. I love you SO. MUCH."

"You make my world brighter every single day," she wrote on Instagram. "Although we celebrate this holiday year round, I figured I'd show the world how happy you make me."

While Combs has been singing ever since he could talk, it's hard to believe he only picked up a guitar for the first time eight years.

In a Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist earlier this year, he recalled how he was home from college one summer and was bored.

"My mom was like you know, Kenny Chesney he didn't learn to play guitar until he was 21. And I was 21 at the time and was like, 'Oh well if that guy can do it, I can do it too,'" Combs said.

After dropping out of college, Combs moved to Nashville, where his career took off faster than most artists. He has had a string of No. 1 hits, sold out tours and was induced into the famed Grand Ole Opry.

"I think the special thing is there's nothing special. There's no gimmick," Combs told Willie of his success. "My thing was I wasn't always going to wow anybody with my looks or my clothing. I never wanted to do that. I wanted to wow people with my voice and my songs and my personality."