Luke Combs is opening up about weight struggles and getting healthy for newborn son

Country singer Luke Combs is getting candid about his lifelong struggles with his weight.

“It was always something that’s bugged me… especially when you’re younger,” Combs, 32, shared on Apple Music’s “The Zane Lowe Show.” “You’re like, ‘Man, I just got a horrible genetic dice roll on this thing.’

But Combs acknowledged that it's not all genetics: He also has a tendency to overindulge.

“I do pig out. I’m not trying to say it’s not my fault because it is in a lot of ways,” he added. “I’m like, man, I’d really love to trim down. And it’s so hard for me to do that.”

Combs, who compared his relationship with food to a drug addiction, is more motivated now than ever to get healthy. The Grammy-nominated musician and his wife, Nicole, welcomed a baby boy named Tex on June 19.

“This having a kid thing has really messed up my head on this thing in the best way,” he revealed. “I want to be around, dude. Do you know what I mean?”

Combs said his blood pressure and cholesterol levels are “fine” at the moment. But he noted that his eating habits will eventually catch up with him.

He said he also cares about people judging his appearance.

“I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t want people to think of me in this way where it’s like, this guy doesn’t care about himself,’” Combs said. But at the same time, “I just am also really comfortable in my own skin.”

Combs and Nicole, who tied the knot in 2020, became first-time parents on Father's Day.

On Wednesday, Nicole shared a photo of one of the family's cats guarding baby Tex, who is 10-days old.

"I've been super MIA lately just trying to figure life out, it's pretty crazy how quick your priorities change once you have a child," Nicole wrote on her Instagram story. "The animals have adjusted perfectly besides the fact that they want all his toys and things to themselves."

"We can't thank you enough for all your well wishes & congratulations!" she continued. "It's been a whirlwind but we are surviving and bb Tex is thriving."

