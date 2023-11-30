Kathie Lee Gifford is grateful for her newest grandbaby.

The former TODAY co-host was left almost speechless after her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford, announced the arrival of their second child together — making her a “bubbie” of three.

Cody and Erika revealed on Nov. 29 that they welcomed a son, whom they named Ford Matthew Gifford.

“I am usually a wordsmith but I completely out of words,” Kathie Lee commented on her daughter-in-law’s Instagram announcing their son’s arrival. “#Grateful to God the creator of every good and perfect gift like these four.”

Erika introduced “the newest love of our lives,” baby Ford, by sharing a video collage with photos of him in the hospital. “Thanking God immensely for another perfect ‘gifft.’ Welcome to the world, sweet sweet son,” she added.

Erika and Cody are also parents to 1-year-old son Frankie, who celebrated his first birthday in May. Kathie Lee's first grandchild was named after her late husband, Frank Gifford.

Kathie Lee's became a grandmother of two after daughter Cassidy Gifford gave birth to her son, Finn Thomas Wierda, on June 24, 2023. Cassidy also celebrated her second nephew’s arrival by commenting on Erika’s post: “We love you four so much! Welcome to the world little Fordy!!”

Kathie Lee Gifford on the Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 episode of TODAY. NBC / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Back in August of 2022 shortly after Frankie was born, Kathie Lee shared how excited she was to become a grandmother. However, she told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she didn't want to be called grandma, instead she wanted to go by "Bubbalah" or "Bubbie.”

“It means ‘dearest one,’ like ‘cherished one,’” she explained.

Kathie Lee explained that it would be easier for the little ones to attempt to say. “And a little kid only goes, ‘Buh, buh, buh, buh, buh,’ anyway. I think it’s going to be easy. Bubbie,” she said.

Hoda and Jenna were ready and had a "Bubbie's Little Guy" onesie on hand to give her.

Since then, Kathie Lee has shared precious moments with her grandbabies on her social media, including waving to angels with Frankie and cuddling with little Finn.