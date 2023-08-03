Kathie Lee Gifford shares new photo with grandson Finn: 'This is the stuff of life'

Kathie Lee Gifford just can't get enough of her newest grandchild, and she's not afraid to show it.

"What a joy to spend my darling daughter’s birthday with her amazing little boy Finn," the former TODAY co-host tweeted on Aug. 2.

"This is the stuff of life," she added.

Kathie Lee also shared a photo of herself holding her grandson, Finn Thomas Wierda, while leaning her head back with laughter.

Kathie Lee's daughter, Cassidy, and her son-in-law, Ben Wierda, welcomed Finn on June 24. Finn is the couple's first child.

Not to be forgotten, Kathie Lee also shared a sweet message for her daughter on her birthday, tweeting that she was "overwhelmed with love for my precious birthday girl."

"I am honored to be her mother and friend," Kathie Lee tweeted. "And really happy to be the Bubbe of her precious baby boy, Finn."

On July 4, Kathie Lee also shared a sweet Instagram photo with her grandson, along with a caption gushing about "what a joy" it is "to spend sweet time with baby Finn."

"I am the most blessed of women. It seems!" she added.

Kathie Lee is also the proud grandmother of 1-year-old Frankie, the son of Kathie Lee’s son, Cody, and his wife, Erika.

In an Instagram post announcing his son's birth, Cody said May 31, 2022 was the "best day of our lives."

"At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, 'Frankie' has changed our lives forever," the proud father captioned the post, sharing a selfie smiling alongside his wife and newborn son.

"We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God’s most precious gift. Thank you so much to all of you for your prayers and sweet messages," the captioned continued. "He’s so so cute and we can’t get enough of all of the snuggles from this lil’ guy. We are sincerely obsessed."

Since then, Kathie Lee has been proudly enjoying her role as grandma — or, as she prefers, “Bubbie or “Bubbalah,” which means “dearest one” or “cherished one" in Yiddish.

Just last month, Kathie Lee shared an Instagram video of an epic Frankie chase around a driveway. Even Cody got in on the fun, pushing his son around in a small toy car.

“He’s Cody all over again,” Kathie Lee told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her first grandchild while visiting Studio 1A on June 2, 2022. “He looks a lot like Cody, and they are amazing parents.

Kathie Lee's grandmother duties are only going to expand this winter, as Cody and Erika have announced they are now expecting a second child.

"Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter,” Erika captioned an Instagram video of the family of three at the doctor’s office on June 2, 2023.

"Can’t get over the greatest news!" Aunt Cassidy commented at the time. "Love you guys, can’t wait to meet the precious little one."