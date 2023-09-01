Kathie Lee Gifford shares adorable video cuddling with grandson Frankie while waving to 'angels'

Kathie Lee Gifford just gave her followers a little dose of joy to help kick off the long weekend.

On Friday morning, the former TODAY co-host shared a precious video with her grandson Frankie, and it's the type of clip you'll want to watch on repeat.

In the video, Kathie Lee lounges on an oversized outdoor chair with Frankie, who celebrated his first birthday in May. The proud grandmother holds onto the 1-year-old as he leans in and kisses her between her eyes. In return, she makes a kissing face and noise.

Kathie Lee Gifford and her grandson, Frankie Gifford. @mrsamerikagifford via Instagram

The short clip then transitions to the two lying back in the chair and gazing up at the sky as they both wave.

“Kisses for bubbe and hellos to angels 🤍 Happy #FrankieFriday,” Kathie Lee captioned the post.

Waving hello to the angels. @mrsamerikagifford via Instagram

Kathie Lee’s followers loved the sweet moment and took to the comments to share their happy reactions.

“Grandchildren breathe new life into us and it is beautiful. ❤️ 🙏,” one wrote.

Another wrote: “Grandma is completely in love ✨♥️he is precious.”

One Instagram user called Frankie “a grandmothers delight” while another described the moment as “priceless.”

"Sweetest ever. To be so adored by a grandparent is a huge blessing. ❤️," another wrote.

We can't help but wonder if Kathie Lee and Frankie were waving to one very special angel: Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee's late husband. The couple's daughter, Cassidy Gifford, has referred to her late father as an angel before.

In a 2015 tribute, Cassidy Gifford shared the following message: "And despite the worldly passing of an incredible man, I undoubtedly know heaven gained one stud of an angel."

Baby Frankie is named after his late grandfather — a move that surprised Kathie Lee.

“I was surprised (my son) Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” Kathie Lee said at the time. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is.”

Ever since she welcomed her first grandchild, Kathie Lee has proudly showered him with plenty of social media shoutouts and regularly posts photos and videos of Frankie with the hashtag #FrankieFriday.

In July, she shared a sweet photo with her adorable grandson along with the following caption: “Heaven…. I’m in heaven! Or as close as I’m going to get to it on this earth! Wishing you all a blessed day.”

Kathie Lee has been honing her grandmother skills on Frankie, and also recently welcomed another grandson when Cassidy Gifford gave birth to her first child, Finn.

The family will soon be expanding even more when Frankie gets a little sibling this winter. In June, Cody and Erika Gifford shared the exciting news that they were expecting their second child.

"Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter ❄️ 💝🙏💘💙🤍 Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Gifford, party of 4!!!" Erika Gifford captioned the post.