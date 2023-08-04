Kathie Lee Gifford's children have made her a grandma to not just one, but two baby boys in the past two years!

The former TODAY co-host shares two adult children with her late husband Frank Gifford, a star football player and TV sports commentator who died in 2015.

Kathie Lee Gifford's children, Cody and Cassidy

Kathie Lee has opened up before about her approach to cultivating a relationship of trust and closeness with her children, Cody and Cassidy.

“When my kids turned 21, I told them, ‘I’m here but I raised you right and I trust you. I just want to be the kind of mom you want around,’” Kathie Lee told Yahoo Life in 2022.

Her son, Cody, welcomed his first child and Kathie Lee's first grandchild, Frank “Frankie” Michael Gifford, on May 31, 2022.

Her daughter, Cassidy, announced the birth of her first child, Finn, on June 24, 2023.

“Every moment is a gift,” Kathie Lee said about being a grandmother in an August 2022 interview with TODAY Parents.

Read on to learn more about Kathie Lee's two children and two grandchildren.

Cody Gifford, Kathie Lee's son

Cody Gifford: The film producer is a proud dad. Greg Doherty / WireImage

Gifford's first child, Cody, was born in 1990. A film producer and executive, he is the founder of the Gifford Media Group and has produced content for HBO Films, Warner Bros, and MGM, according to IMDb.

Cody received his bachelor's in cinematic arts at the University of Southern California before going on to earn a master's in creative writing at Oxford University.

He married his longtime girlfriend Erika Brown in 2020.

Cassidy Erin Gifford, Kathie Lee's daughter

Cassidy Gifford is an actor and a mom. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

In 1993, Kathie Lee and Frank welcomed their second child together, Cassidy. After a brief stint in modeling, Cassidy turned to acting, starring in films including "God's Not Dead," "Time Trap," and "The Gallows."

"We'd always been very close," Cassidy said about her mother in a 2012 interview with People. "I don't remember ever a time when we weren't."

Cassidy is married to Ben Wierda, a project manager in the tech industry.

Frank “Frankie” Michael Gifford

Cody and Erika's son, Frank, was born in May 2022 and is Kathie Lee's first grandchild.

“I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” Kathie Lee told TODAY Parents in a 2022 interview. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation.”

Cody and Erika are expecting another baby this winter.

The couple frequently shares photos and videos of Frank on their respective Instagram accounts.

“C and I were talking about what our favorite thing is about this lil’ guy and it’s his heart,” Erika wrote in the caption of a June 30 post. “We know he’s going to be the sweetest big brother and we’re so excited to see him with his little sister or brother 💖”

Finn Thomas Wierda

Cassidy and Ben announced their pregnancy in December 2022 with a holiday-themed reveal featuring three Christmas stockings hanging from a fireplace mantle.

They welcomed the newest addition to the family, Finn, into the world on June 24 of this year.

"Our whole entire world," Cassidy wrote in a sweet Instagram post that shows Finn's foot in her hand. "We are so madly in love with you, buddy."