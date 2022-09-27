Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare photo of both daughters: ‘The greatest gift’

Katherine Schwarzenegger was eager to share all the love with her two daughters for National Daughters Day.

The bestselling author posted a picture to her Instagram on Sunday, showing her hugging both girls tightly with a big smile. The sweet squeeze features one daughter holding a tiny toothbrush.

"My favorite girls! It really is the greatest gift to have daughters," Schwarzenegger captioned the photo, which has garnered more than 30,000 likes.

Schwarzenegger, 32, is the eldest child of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. She married actor Chris Pratt in 2019. The couple share two daughters together: Eloise, 4 months, and Lyla, 2.

In the comments section on the National Daughters Day post, fans and friends shared their adoration for the cute photo along with plenty of hearts and heart eye emojis.

"What pure happiness looks like!!!" one person commented.

In early August, the Schwarzenegger and Pratt celebrated Lyla's second birthday with another heartwarming post. The picture showed toddler Lyla walking toward and reaching for her mom, who is seen grinning ear to ear as she reaches out for her curly-haired daughter.

"The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble," Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption.

Earlier this summer, Schwarzenegger shared a picture of herself and Lyla wearing matching pink jumpsuits.

Schwarzenegger is the author of three self-help books on subjects ranging from self-image to forgiveness to finding direction in life. She is also the author of a children's book, "Maverick and Me."

Related video: