Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photos of new baby daughter with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are giving fans a sneak peek of the couple's new baby girl.

On Father's Day, Schwarzenegger posted a series of photos to Instagram, showing highlights of what May and June have brought the growing family.

One photo shows Schwarzenegger holding her daughter, the infant's pudgy hand visible on her mother's chest. Another picture shows the baby's thighs and shoe-like socks featuring a pink bow.

One picture shows a handmade "welcome home sign" accompanied by a plate of lactation cookies. The series of photos also shows newly-pumped breast milk and lactation supplements and Pratt seemingly heating up breast milk, so it's safe to say the Schwarzenegger-Pratt household is deep in the breastfeeding trenches.

Schwarzenegger and Platt announced they were expecting another daughter in December, 2021 and welcomed her into the world in May. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt," Schwarzenegger posted on Instagram, announcing her second daughter's arrival. "We feel beyond blessed and grateful."

The couple married in 2019, and are already parents to daughter Lyla Schwarzenegger Pratt, who was born in August 2020. Pratt also shares a 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, actor Anna Faris.

A week ago, Pratt celebrated the couple's anniversary on Instagram with a sweet post along with a photograph of Schwarzenegger.

"Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I’m a lucky man," the caption read. "God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!"

Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger's mom, commented on Pratt's post, writing that she loves "watching your love" and saying "you both inspire us all."

Last year, Pratt celebrated Father's Day as a "girl dad" for the first time. In an Instagram post celebrating dad's day, Schwarzenegger shared how lucky she is to watch Pratt be a father.

"Happy Father’s Day my love angel! Watching you as a father has been one of the greatest joys and watching you become a girl dad to Lyla Maria has melted my heart," Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption. "I’ve fallen in love with you all over again. These kids are blessed to have you as their daddy and I’m beyond blessed to witness you as a father every day."

