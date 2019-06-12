Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have only shared one photo from their weekend nuptials on social media so far, and that single shot said a lot about the happy couple and their stunning wedding-day attire.

But now, thanks to the team behind Giorgio Armani, who designed the groom's perfectly tailored navy suit and the bride's sweeping, lace-covered white gown, we now know that there was more to be seen.

For instance, Schwarzenegger wore another gorgeous white gown on their big day!

On Wednesday morning, a Twitter post from the Giorgio Armani label introduced us to a brand-new photo from the wedding.

This latest pic shows the couple sharing a kiss under an archway covered in greenery at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. Pratt, 39, wears the same suit seen in the earlier shot, but his 29-year-old wife is decked out in a different — but just as beautiful — dress.

Gone is the long veil, sleeveless gown and all the lace, and in their place is a slinky silk, off-the-shoulder design complete with a long train (which is stylishly and conveniently clipped to her wrist).

Alongside the new photo is a matching sketch of Schwarzenegger's reception dress.

The label also posted two more sketches and another photo from the wedding celebration, similar to the initial one the couple released, only this time it featured a look from behind.

"Catch a glimpse of the custom #GiorgioArmaniPrivé wedding gown and #GiorgioArmani made to measure suit designed for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s wedding in California," the caption read.

And that wasn't all Armani shared!

While the exclusive wedding photos stopped there, there were two more sketches to take a peek at — one of the blush bridesmaid dresses and one that revealed the gown Christina Schwarzenegger, Katherine's sister and maid of honor wore to the big event.

Here's hoping more glimpses — and maybe even more gowns — are on the way!