Chase Chrisley says dad Todd's prison environment is a 'nightmare'

Chase Chrisley is sharing the “nightmare” conditions that his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are experiencing while at prison.

In the July 25 episode of “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,” the 27-year-old and sister Savannah Chrisley recalled recently visiting their parents seeing them live in “inhumane conditions.”

The “Chrisley Knows Best” couple reported to their respective prisons on Jan. 17 after being convicted of tax fraud. Todd Chrisley is serving 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky.

“You went and saw Dad and you got to hear about the cluster of everything going on at his facility,” Savannah Chrisley asked her brother.

“It’s a nightmare,” he replied, adding, “Now they both have no air conditioning. They are both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees and there’s no air conditioning.”

While Savannah Chrisley said that at her mom’s prison she “has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her,” Chase Chrisley clarified that they aren’t rattlesnakes but they “were poisonous snakes.”

“So she just had snakes literally right there where her bed is,” Savannah Chrisley continued, with Chase Chrisley adding, “And then the way they think to apprehend the snake is to mace it.”

The siblings continued by expressing their frustrations over the conditions inside the prisons, regardless if it's the parents.

“I don’t care if you killed somebody, if you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning,” he said, while his sister said that “air conditioning is the least of it.”

Savannah Chrisley, noted that she understands it’s prison and people “don’t have any sympathy for it,” but said that there’s “black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint, snakes.”

“We’re not going to sit here and act like it should be the Four Seasons,” she said, before they both acknowledged that they do care how their parents are living. “When your loved one’s sitting there, literally having a heat stroke and ending up in a hospital or not being fed properly (it pisses you off),” she said.

The brother and sister, meanwhile, said that their parents are “doing fine with what they’re given” and are “very, very strong individuals.”

“But while in inhumane conditions, they’re keeping their sanity,” she said. “They’re putting one foot in front of the other. So they’re not giving up, there is no admission of guilt... Since the beginning, they’ve always, always said (that they’re innocent).”

Todd and Julie Chrisley, meanwhile, are appealing the conviction. The family has sought new legal representation, per Chase and Savannah Chrisley.

“At the end of the day, I want mom and dad home,” Savannah Chrisley — who got custody of her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe while her parents are in prison — said.

The 25-year-old has kept her listeners updated on her parents’ wellbeing. Back in January, she said their dad was “working in the chapel,” while their mom was playing cards and also going to church.

The latest podcast episode came out the same day that Chase Chrisley announced that he and his fiancée, Emmy Medders, split nine months after getting engaged. While talking to his sister, Chase Chrisley said he was “doing OK.”

Without mentioning the breakup, Savannah Chrisley joked about how he wasn’t giving any “personal juice” for the “tabloids to take and run with.” He replied that he was trying to keep his name out of the tabloids, but would possibly share more details of his personal life next time they sat down for another podcast episode.