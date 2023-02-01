Savannah Chrisley says her parents are keeping their spirits up and remaining productive while behind bars.

Nearly two weeks have passed since the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley checked in for their respective 12-year and 7-year prison sentences.

During a Jan. 31 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast titled “Trashbox Tabloids and The Truth,” the reality star said her parents have been doing better than anticipated.

According to Savannah, her father — who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud alongside his wife in June — is committed to focusing on his religion.

“He is working in the chapel, which is absolutely amazing, and I could never be more proud of my dad and the man that he is,” she explained, adding that the two are able to communicate via email, which allows her to “hear all (the prisoners') stories and how he’s affecting their life and encouraging change.”

“So dad, he’s doing pretty good,” she added. “There’s days that are tough. There are struggles. We talk to him. We email him... we get to see him. So for that, I am forever grateful because there are so many people that don’t get to see their loved ones that are in different facilities that are maybe in maximum security prisons that don’t get visitors. They have to say hello through a glass, a piece of glass. That’s not us.”

In the meantime, Savannah says her mother, Julie, is playing cards and also going to church.

“My mom, she’s made friends. She’s keeping busy. She’s going to church,” she explained. “She’s working. She’s playing some spades. And when I tell you about playing, she has run a dog on everyone. So anyone that knows my family knows that, like, spades is our game.”