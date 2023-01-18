Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison to begin federal sentences following fraud convictions

Todd and Julie Chrisley have reported to prison.

A representative for the couple told NBC News on Jan. 17 that the Chrisley patriarch reported to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie Chrisley reported to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky, where they will begin their sentences after being convicted of tax fraud.

Todd Chrisley will serve for 12 years, while his wife will serve a seven-year sentence.

FPC Pensacola is described as a minimum security federal prison camp, while the Lexington facility is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp,” per the prisons' websites.

Last June, the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States by a federal jury in Atlanta, and were accused of trying to defraud Georgia banks out of $30 million in personal loans. They were sentenced on Nov. 21.

Shortly after, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s family attorney Alex Little said in a statement to NBC News that they planned to appeal. However, in court documents obtained by NBC News on Jan. 11, the court denied their request for bail and request to extend their surrender date by 21 days.

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley, as well as their children, have been vocal about their case.

The Chrisley matriarch said in the Nov. 29 podcast episode of “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” that she never “intentionally tried to do anything” wrong. She later reflected on being apart from her husband on a Jan. 5 “Chrisley Confessions” podcast episode, saying, “There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated.”

“You’re entitled to feel how you feel,” she told her future-daughter-in-law Emmy Medders. “I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees.”

Meanwhile, Todd Chrisley shared on his podcast that their legal issues has brought them together as a family.

“Our enemies, certainly when they set out to do this they did not count on it drawing our family closer together. They didn’t count on it driving my children closer to the lord,” he said.