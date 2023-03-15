Savannah Chrisley on dating with full custody of her siblings: ‘It’s a packaged deal’

Savannah Chrisley's life got turned upside-down after her parents were sentenced to prison — including her love life.

The 25-year-old reality star gained custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe after Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of tax fraud.

While on the March 14 episode of “Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast, Chrisley shared some insight into her life as the caretaker of her sibling and niece and how it's affected her personal relationships such as dating.

“I am dating someone,” she told former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, adding that right now she wants to keep it private and in “a safe place.” “Until you know for sure, like, OK, what is this going to turn into?”

Another reason Chrisley is keeping quiet about her love life is because “people are just hurtful.”

“People are hateful,” she continued. “They’re always gonna compare to the last person you were with…I’m just like, ‘You know what? Maybe I’m not quite ready to let you in on that.’”

Chrisley was previously engaged to former pro hockey player Nic Kerdiles.

With her new responsibilities, the "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" star recalled recently being called "irresponsible" for going to New York for "literally 48 hours" and leaving Grayson and Chloe at home.

“They’re taken care of,” she said. “I make sure that someone is with them at all times, and I’m sorry that for the first time in 40 days, have I done something for myself?”

Chrisley, meanwhile, shared that her brother and niece have met her new beau because “it’s a package deal.”

“I had a breakdown (thinking), ‘I don’t know how (my mom has) done in all these years.’ Like, she’s an angel. She’s one of a kind,” she said of taking care of her family. “In no way shape or form will I ever be their mother. I’m still their sister.”

Adding, “I see single moms and I’m like, ‘How do you do it? Like, you just (do) and now I’m like, ‘It’s just a packaged deal. Do you want to go to dinner? These two are coming along.”

Chrisley noted the importance of letting her possible suitors know her situation before they commit to anything now that she has the two children.

“This is what you’re getting into. Guess what? There’s two kids, my parents aren’t in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, like 110% transparency,” she said. “If you’re in you’re in, if you’re out, you’re out.”

Luckily, the guy she is dating was all in. She also mentioned people will get to see her dating in her upcoming new reality show.

A court found Todd and Julie Chrisley guilty of federal tax evasion in June 2022 and sentenced in November of that same year. The “Chrisley Knows Best” patriarch is currently serving 12 years in prison, while his wife received a seven-year sentence.

When asked by Bristowe if she feels any resentment towards her parents for putting her in that situation, Chrisley said no.

“I could so see how people would see that and be like, ‘Wow, she’s gonna be really pissed off about that or whatever,’ but I’m not, like, at all just because I know who my parents are,” she said. “I know the things they have and have not done. I know the witch-hunt when the government wants someone, they want someone. They’re gonna do whatever it takes to make it look how they need it to look. And so, really, not at all. Like, there’s no resentment whatsoever.”

Chrisley previously opened up on her podcast about her “full-on breakdown” she had while stressing about taking care of Grayson and Chloe.

“Looking at them, I’m like, ‘You know what, I know how I feel going through this trauma.’ I cannot imagine how two kids feel going through it,” she said. “It’s like, you know what, there’s something bigger than me here — there’s a 10 year old, there’s a 16 year old and we gotta get through this in a healthy manner.”

In her latest chat with Bristowe, Chrisley stated she’s “been in the dumps” before but is maintaining a positive attitude.

“I just lay in bed and I’m like, ‘Where’s this getting me?’” she said about stressing. “There’s far worse situations out here. So I’m like, ‘You know what? It could be worse.’”