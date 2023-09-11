If you’re looking for a unique baby name that will be as one-of-a-kind as your soon-to-be daughter, a great starting place is baby girl names that start with “T.”

According to the Social Security Administration, a “T” girl name has never breached the top five most popular girl names in the U.S. since the SSA started collecting data in 1923.

Laura Wattenberg, a name expert and author of the book “The Baby Name Wizard,” says that while Tina and Tammy were popular in the ‘60s, and Tiffany was popular in the ‘80s, “T” names are in a “quiet period.”

“Especially when it comes to girl names that start with ‘T,’” Wattenberg tells TODAY.com. “There are no ‘T’ girl names in the top 200.”

Wattenberg says Theresa or Teresa has the “potential for a comeback” and there are a few “T” girl names that are becoming more popular again.

“There are a couple of names that are on the upswing, like Tegan, Talia and Theodora,” she says. “But for the last almost 20 years, there just hasn’t really been a ‘sound of the moment’ that ‘T’ names can hook into. We’re sort of in the age of Emma and Olivia and Hannah and softer sounds.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a slew of popular celebrities with “T” names that parents can draw baby name inspiration from, including Tina Few, Thandie Newton and Tiffany Haddish.

As an added bonus, if parents choose a baby girl name that starts with “T” for their newborn, their baby is sure to have a moniker that will set them apart.

100 Girl Names That Start With "T"

Whether you’re looking for a more old-fashioned baby name, like Theresa, or something more modern, like Tegan, here are just a few baby girl names that start with “T” to choose from.