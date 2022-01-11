Feeling a little bit like the same one-syllable girl names are on repeat? Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond told TODAY Parents there might be a reason (or two) for an uptick in names like Maeve, Wren, and Grace.
One-syllable girl names
There are many reasons parents may focus on the number of syllables in a name.
"Parents might want a short name to balance out a longer last name (or) they may want a name that’s simple for a child to say and spell," she said. "Or they might be attracted to short, one-syllable names as an antidote to all longer, elaborate names like Olivia and Isabella that have been fashionable for girls in recent years."
Some parents choose one-syllable names, because they want a full name that has a certain rhythm.
“There’s a poetic sensibility that six syllables are pleasing in a name, and each name should be a different number of syllables from the other,” Redmond explained. “So one-three-two or one-two-three syllables are better than two-two-two.”
The most popular one-syllable girl names include:
Maeve - Irish name meaning "she who intoxicates"
Wren - English name meaning "small bird"
Grace - English virtue name, representing an admirable quality
Sage - Herb and Latin name meaning "wise"
Claire - French name meaning "bright, clear"
Eve - Hebrew name meaning "life"
Pearl - Latin gem name
Redmond told TODAY that despite parents leaning toward shorter names, they still crave a unique element.
"Even with short simple one syllable names, parents want something out of the ordinary," she said. "So they’re looking beyond classic choices like Anne and Jane to nature names such as Bay, Fox, Dove, or Snow, or new word names such as True, West, and Zen."
Khloe Kardashian is mom to daughter True, 3, and Nick Cannon chose Zen for his late son, born in 2021.
"One syllable names sound sleek and modern and that’s part of their appeal," Redmond said.
100 popular one syllable girl names to consider:
- Maeve
- Wren
- Grace
- Mae
- Sage
- Sloane
- Quinn
- Eve
- Pearl
- Ruth
- June
- Rue
- Jade
- Blythe
- Blair
- Rae
- Paige
- Elle
- Brooke
- Fleur
- Hope
- Lux
- Bea
- Blake
- Kate
- Faith
- Liv
- Reese
- Gwen
- Blue
- Skye
- Kit
- Joy
- Lark
- Anne
- Reign
- Tess
- Kai
- Maude
- Bee
- Fern
- Dove
- Lou
- Snow
- Love
- Bree
- Bryn
- Joan
- Jude
- Greer
- Fay
- Jinx
- Lake
- Storm
- Luz
- Jules
- Jewel
- Lane
- Wynn
- Noor
- Bay
- Lynn
- Claire
- Gail
- Ash
- Bloom
- Tate
- Joyce
- True
- Dot
- Gray
- Vale
- Kay
- Bliss
- Shae
- Prue
- Jo
- Clove
- Dune
- Blaise
- Kim
- Cate
- Spring
- Sue
- Zen
- Dale
- Jeanne
- Pax
- Bess
- Cat
- Beck
- Ayn
- North
- Blaine
- Swan
- Bell
- Reeve
- Britt
- Poe
- Tai
