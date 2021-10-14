The clever way Khloé Kardashian protects her 3-year-old daughter's body image

Khloé Kardashian is refusing to let history repeat itself.

As the mother of 3-year-old daughter True, Kardashian got candid about setting a good example for her child's well-being in the November 2021 Health cover story.

Kardashian knows from experience the toll critical comments can take on mental health.

"When it comes to food — I had so many issues," she said, referencing the harsh criticism she has received surrounding her body. "It wasn't from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body."

It's just one of the reasons she takes her role as a mother so seriously.

"I don't play when it comes to True," the 37-year-old said when asked about maintaining emotional and physical health in her child.

One way the reality star and entrepreneur does this is rephrasing a common comment.

"She's very tall. People will always say, 'She's so big,'" Kardashian explained. "And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall.' I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that."

It's not the first time Kardashian has vocalized her view on body image. In 2015, she told Women's Health magazine her fitness regimen was not just for her own health.

"It's just as much for all my critics who called me 'the fat one' for my entire existence," Kardashian told the outlet at time.

In her latest interview, Kardashian, who co-parents True with her ex, Tristan Thompson, credited her sister, Kourtney, for paving the way in parenthood.

"It would be like, 'Why are you late?' But now, it's like, 'OK, I get it.' There are things that you can't understand until you are a parent," Kardashian said. "My relationship with my mom is so much better, too. I have so much more empathy and compassion — it's like, wait, you had six kids?!"