The most beautiful flower names for girls

Celebrities are wild about flower names. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a little girl called Daisy, while Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share daughter Violet. Meanwhile, “Naked Chef” alum Jamie Oliver is dad of Daisy, Petal, and Poppy. (TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, are also parents of a child named Poppy!)

But of course, botanical-inspired monikers aren’t just popular with famous folks.

“Parents love flower names for their feminine style and connection to the natural world,” Sophie Kihm, a senior editor at Nameberry, told TODAY Parents.

Laura Wattenberg, creator of Namerology, puts botanical names into three categories.

“You have the old-fashioned, traditional names like Lily, Daisy and Iris,” Wattenberg told TODAY. “Then you have the quirky, contemporary names such as Juniper and Marigold. These are really popular in the Pacific Northwest and have a distinctive rhythm. They’re not ultra-feminine in a traditional sense of sound.”

The third category belongs to a crop of names that Wattenberg said are starting to rise in popularity.

“We’re seeing more Azaleas, Dahlias, and Magnolias,” she said. “They are extremely feminine in style.”

“What’s cool about flower names is that you can actually achieve a lot of different things,” she continued. “There are a lot of different goals and styles within flower names.”

Here are the overall 19 most popular flower girl names in the top 1000 according to Nameberry:

Lily

Violet

Ivy

Leilani

Rose

Iris

Jasmine

Daisy

Juniper

Magnolia

Dahlia

Poppy

Rosie

Meadow

Holly

Azalea

Briar

Rosa

Flora