The top 100 middle names for girls

Step aside, Anne: Parents are getting creative with middle names for their daughters.
Popular middle names for girls include James, Wren and June.
By Kait Hanson

Middle names for girls used to be limited to the same basic options. For decades, it seemed like every baby girl got the middle name Ann, Marie, Lynn, Sue or Elizabeth.

The good news is that the list of middle names for girls has expanded quite a bit with time.

Popular middle names for girls

Pamela Redmond, baby name consultant and founder of Nameberry, told TODAY Parents that the middle name Rose has gained popularity.

"Everyone has an ancestor with Rose in their name, but it feels too simple for many to use as a first name and works well in the middle," Redmond said.

Nature middle names for girls

Redmond said the "Rose trend" has expanded to include a lot of other nature names, including: Rue, River, Sage and Lark.

Virtue middle names for girls

"Grace has been another recently popular middle name for girls, and you can expand that to other virtue names, such as Hope or Justice," Redmond told TODAY.

Gender-neutral names for girls

Another popular trend? Masculine middle names.

"The boys’ name James has become a popular middle name for girls and started a trend for traditional masculine names in the middle," Redmond explained. "This might be a way to honor a male relative or hero in your daughter’s name without 'feminizing' it."

Redmond said that creating gender neutral names can add gender fluidity to a daughter's name.

"So a conventionally feminine name such as Olivia might be balanced out by a unisex name in the middle, such as River or Zephyr," she said.

Honor names

Redmond told TODAY that honor names might be more important for girls now than in the past.

"These might include mother’s or grandmother’s surname or a heroine or female ancestor’s name, though sometimes made more contemporary," she said. "Grandma Mary or Maria might have a contemporary namesake with the middle name Mae or Maeve."

Top 5 middle names for girls overall:

1. Rose

2. Elizabeth

3. Grace

4. Jane

5. Marie

Top 5 trendy middle names for girls:

1. Pearl

2. Violet

3. Josephine

4. June

5. Beatrice

Top 100 middle names for girls

Still searching for the perfect middle name for your baby girl? You aren't alone.

"Parents today see the child’s entire name, including surname, as a package deal," Redmond said. "They look to the middle name to do everything the first name and last name haven’t done — represent one parent’s ethnic heritage, for example, or make the overall name more exciting or down-to-earth."

Here are the top middle names for girls, according to Nameberry.com:

  1. Maeve
  2. Alice
  3. Wren
  4. Rose
  5. Willow
  6. Mae
  7. Sage
  8. Claire
  9. Nova
  10. Grace
  11. Elizabeth
  12. Jane
  13. Margaret
  14. Rue
  15. Harper
  16. Aria
  17. Briar
  18. Frances
  19. Elise
  20. Catherine
  21. Faye
  22. Arden
  23. Jade
  24. Birdie
  25. Blythe
  26. June
  27. Eve
  28. Pearl
  29. Nyx
  30. Blair
  31. Scout
  32. Ruth
  33. Alma
  34. Rain
  35. Mary
  36. Indigo
  37. Neve
  38. Rae
  39. Avalon
  40. Gwen
  41. Lennon
  42. Belle
  43. Louise
  44. Hope
  45. Zora
  46. Winter
  47. Coco
  48. Brooke
  49. Bea
  50. Echo
  51. Lux
  52. Arya
  53. Rumi
  54. Honey
  55. Paige
  56. Raven
  57. Fleur
  58. Kate
  59. Reese
  60. Summer
  61. Anne
  62. Faith
  63. Maude
  64. River
  65. Joy
  66. Liv
  67. Kai
  68. Kit
  69. Tess
  70. Fern
  71. Blue
  72. Dove
  73. Bee
  74. Venus
  75. Marie
  76. Lark
  77. Reign
  78. Arcadia
  79. Peyton
  80. May
  81. Shea
  82. Alba
  83. Shay
  84. Sunny
  85. James
  86. Bree
  87. Moon
  88. Kennedy
  89. Zephyr
  90. Sierra
  91. Ellen
  92. Lou
  93. Jean
  94. India
  95. Maple
  96. Rio
  97. Love
  98. Greer
  99. Bryn
  100. Joan

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.