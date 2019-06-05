The stylish men's sneaker comes in four colors and is available in sizes 7 to 15 (including half sizes and wide fit options). Plus, they are currently on sale for 10% off.

According to the brand, the shoes were designed with materials that are durable, lightweight and extremely comfortable to deliver "the perfect mix of fit, style and all-around performance."

Last summer, The Strategist named these shoes as the "best budget golf shoes." The publication quoted Ryan Engle, CEO of augmented-reality app Golf Scope, saying, “Usually, after a round of golf, I can’t wait to switch back to my normal shoes, but on multiple occasions I’ve found myself driving home in these shoes because they are so comfortable."

For the ladies who love to golf, Zappos also carries a women's version of the shoe.

And as one would expect, the shoes have great reviews. More than 1,200 people have given them a perfect 5-star rating on Amazon. Plenty of men have praised the shoes for being comfortable, affordable and stylish on the golf course.

"I've been golfing 38 years and have gone through more than a few golf shoes," one reviewer wrote. "These shoes, by far, are the most comfortable yet!"

The perfect Father's Day gift for just $50? Sounds like a hole-in-one!

