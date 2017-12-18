These are the best gifts for grandpa this holiday season

share tweet pin email

Who doesn't love shopping for their grandpa? This year, we think you're going to love it even more!

We searched high and low for great gifts that will show him just how much you care. From bourbon-infused coffee to ties that not only light up but also play festive holiday tunes, these goods will help make this year's gift-giving season a slam dunk.

(If grandpa is a young at heart, check out our gift guide for dads and our gift guide for men!)

Grandpas Are There to Help Box Sign, $13, Amazon

This grandpa box sign is perfect for the grandpa in your life who's always getting into a little more trouble than he should be.

Weekender 38mm Blue Plaid Strap/Cream Dial Gift Set, $70, Spring

Spring

Did we mention we're mad for plaid? Give your granddad this classic Times Weekender with a plaid band; it's old-school cool for a man who will likely appreciate that operating this watch requires no tech skills.

For more watches we love, check out this chic leather Timex Weekender in our gift guide for men!

Mouth Six Degrees of Bacon, $54, Mouth

Mouth

Bring home the bacon with this delicious selection of gifts that are perfect for the grandpa who loves to pig out. In this box of goodies, he'll find bacon caramel corn, savory bacon jam, smoky bacon pickles, sweet-and-spicy bacon jerky, sweet gummy piggies and a satisfying peanut butter-chocolate candy bar topped with maple bacon — all from indie food purveyors.

Harrms Touchscreen Nappa Genuine Leather Gloves, Starting at $16, Amazon

Amazon

We don’t want Gramps missing any texts, do we? These leather gloves have a built in touchscreen feature so he doesn’t have to take them off to use his smartphone.

Personalized Socks - Set of Five Pairs, $50, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

You can personalize these socks with Grandpa’s initials or a short saying — up to eight characters at the ankle and twenty characters at the toes.

Stud Bucket of Jackie Os Gluten-Free Cookies, $50, Sur la Table

Sur la Table

Make sure Grandpa knows he's still a stud muffin by giving him a bucket of these gluten-free, chocolate chip meringue delights.

One World Domino Set, $36, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Is your grandpa a gamer? Then game on! He will love this fancy rosewood-and-brass domino set. Plus, it's so good-looking that it would also make a handsome accent on a coffee table.

This set was so popular it sold out! We are loving this domino set from Haywire that's stored in a deep blue velvet case for $42.

John Hanly Irish Scarf Lambswool, $40, Amazon

Amazon

We can think of no gift more classic than a tartan lambswool scarf made in Ireland. While this is a festive plaid, there are lots of tartan options that will keep Grandpa warm in style.

Minnetonka Genuine Shearling Moccasin Slipper, $68, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Expect several high-fives for this gift, because Grandpa won’t want to ever take off these plush, shearling-lined suede moccasins. We also like that they have rubber soles, and so will he.

Single Wine Case with Optional Monogramming, $87, Hayneedle

Hayneedle

You know what a wine enthusiast who has everything needs? A monogrammed leather wine carrying case. And boy will it make that prized bottle of wine look important when Grandpa opens it up to present at his wine club.

Cathy's Concepts Personalized Glass Decanter with Wood Stopper Set, $65, Hayneedle

Hayneedle

An attractive addition to Grandpa’s bar, this glass decanter and wood stopper also comes with four heavy-bottomed whiskey glasses. Plus, they can all be engraved at no extra cost, even the wood stopper!

Eukein Electric Pepper Grinder or Salt Grinder, $28, Amazon

Amazon

We are obsessed with this electric pepper (or salt) grinder. With the simple push of a button, freshly ground pepper seasons food to perfection. And there’s even a light at the bottom of the mill so Grandpa can see exactly where his pepper is going.

Gentlemen’s Tools Beard Comb and Brush Set, $27, Amazon

Amazon

Help Grandpa keep his beard in check this holiday season with this beard comb and brush set. It comes with a sandalwood comb and a boar bristle brush that will keep his beard looking its luxurious best.

YETI Rambler 30-oz. Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid, $40, Amazon

Amazon

When in doubt, Yeti never disappoints the guy in your life. And Grandpa will go nuts over this stainless steel vacuum tumbler. “Virtually indestructible," this container keeps your drink “as cold (or hot) as scientifically possible.”

Picnic Time Portable Folding Sports Chair, Red, $65, Amazon

Amazon

Grandpa might just be your biggest fan, so it’s on you to make sure he's as comfy as possible when he comes to cheer you (or your kids) on at the next sporting event. This light and portable chair is easy to carry and has not only a side table to rest his favorite beverage but also a handy pouch to stock essentials.

Northwest NFL Flair Hair Adjustable Visor, $30, Amazon

Amazon

Your grandpa will like two things about this visor. One, it will help him display indisputable team spirit, and two, it may provide an assist in the hair department.

Tweedmill Tartan Throw Blanket, $80, Amazon

Amazon

Since we are talking about plaids and tartans, another winning gift is a tartan blanket. It's perfect for keeping Grandpa cozy in his special chair or at the game.

Breville Panini Press, $70, Amazon

Amazon

Straight off “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list, the Breville Panini Press will take Grandpa’s favorite sandwiches to the next level. It's perfect for paninis, croissant and breakfast sandwiches and more. We can almost smell that gooey grilled cheese right now!

Caroline’s Cakes 7-Layer Bliss, $60, Amazon

Amazon

Get ready, Grandpa, and save a slice for us! Caroline’s seven-layer caramel cake is about to rock your world. Another one of “Oprah’s Favorite Things,” this cake is seven layers of fluffy yellow cake caramel awesomeness.

FlyingColors Laguiole Steak Knife Set, $23, Amazon

Amazon

Does your grandpa love a good steak? Then he will also love some high quality (and quite handsome) steak knives to better enjoy his filet mignon. This Laguiole set comes with a handy wood block for storage and your choice of four different finishes for the handles.

Electric Wine Opener with Charger - Wine Accessories Gift Set, $35, Amazon

Amazon

You know what your wine-enthusiast grandpa needs? An electric wine opener and accessories set. You will score high marks with this rechargeable corkscrew, charger, foil cutter, wine stopper and more.

PajamaGram Candy Cane Fleece Matching Family Pajamas, $30, Amazon

Amazon

When family pajama-ing, don’t forget to bring Grandpa into the act. These peppermint-striped flannel PJs are as fun for him as they are for the whole family.

CloseoutZone Musical Santa & Reindeer Novelty Light-Up Holiday Neck Tie, $11, Amazon

Amazon

We’ve all heard of the ugly Christmas sweater, but how about the ugly Christmas tie? This one has the ugly part covered, but it also has another redeeming feature: It plays music — and not just any music, but your favorite holiday tunes. Oh, and did we mention it also lights up? This is a tie with many talents.

Bourbon-Infused Coffee, $20, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

Rich, 100-percent Arabica beans are infused with a splash of Kentucky bourbon to create a coffee so good, Grandpa will instantly name you his favorite.

Knomo Portable Charger, $70, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

We don't know anyone who can't use a portable smartphone charger. This one by Knomo is sleek and comes in an attractive case. Fully juiced, its battery life can handle up to 2 1/2 phone charges and one full tablet charge.

Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Handkerchiefs, $39, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

A dapper grandpa is guaranteed with these bright, bold and holiday-ready handkerchiefs. We also like that they can be monogrammed with Grandpa’s initial as well as fashioned into a pocket square.

Khoie Lee Python Effect Leather Valet, $68, Spring

Spring

This python-printed leather valet tray has both style and substance. Not only is it incredibly sharp, but it also effortlessly corrals Grandpa’s essentials, like cellphone, keys, cuff links and more.

Izola XO Brass Cufflinks, $25, Spring

Spring

Sweet and chic! Send Grandpa hugs and kisses in the form of these brass-plated cuff links engraved with an “X” and an “O.”

White Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil, $30, Mouth

Mouth

Truffles don’t have to be left for a special occasion. Enjoy this decadent white truffle-infused, hand-harvested olive oil (made in Sacramento, California) every day. Drizzle it over pasta, add it to soup or even dip a little bread into this gourmet elixir for a true foodie experience.

Mouth Holiday Cookie Plate, $75, Mouth

Mouth

Give Grandma a break from holiday baking and present Grandpa with a holiday cookie plate courtesy of Mouth. From chocolate peppermint sables to buttery burnt sugar to fennel shortbread and gingerbread tile, these festive cookies are sure to be devoured in a snap!

