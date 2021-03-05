16 quotes for Women's History Month to share with your kids

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

March is Women’s History Month, and we’ve rounded up inspirational quotes about women’s empowerment from icons like legendary poet Maya Angelou and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first female to hold the position.

Share these 16 quotes with your kids for Women’s History Month, and let your children know about the impact each of these women had on history.

Katherine Johnson, one of the first Black women to work as a NASA mathematician

Dolly Parton, American singer, songwriter and philanthropist

Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient

Eleanor Roosevelt, U.S. delegate to the United Nations General Assembly and former U.S. first lady

—Poet Maya Angelou

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court justice

Michelle Obama, attorney, author and former U.S. first lady

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, award-winning Nigerian-American author

Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State, senator, presidential candidate and first lady

Kamala Harris, first female vice president of the United States

Oprah Winfrey, talk show host and philanthropist

Diane Von Furstenberg, Belgian fashion designer

—Rosa Parks, American civil rights activist best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott

Melinda Gates, American philanthropist and a former general manager at Microsoft

Ayanna Pressley, U.S. Congresswoman and the first Black woman elected to the Boston City Council

—Virginia Woolf, English writer

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a contributing writer for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram.