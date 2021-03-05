16 quotes for Women's History Month to share with your kids

March is Women’s History Month, and we’ve rounded up inspirational quotes about women’s empowerment from icons like legendary poet Maya Angelou and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first female to hold the position.
Share these 16 quotes with your kids for Women’s History Month, and let your children know about the impact each of these women had on history.
—Katherine Johnson, one of the first Black women to work as a NASA mathematician
—Dolly Parton, American singer, songwriter and philanthropist
—Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient
—Eleanor Roosevelt, U.S. delegate to the United Nations General Assembly and former U.S. first lady
—Poet Maya Angelou
—Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Supreme Court justice
—Michelle Obama, attorney, author and former U.S. first lady
—Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, award-winning Nigerian-American author
—Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State, senator, presidential candidate and first lady
—Kamala Harris, first female vice president of the United States
—Oprah Winfrey, talk show host and philanthropist
—Diane Von Furstenberg, Belgian fashion designer
—Rosa Parks, American civil rights activist best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott
—Melinda Gates, American philanthropist and a former general manager at Microsoft
—Ayanna Pressley, U.S. Congresswoman and the first Black woman elected to the Boston City Council
—Virginia Woolf, English writer
