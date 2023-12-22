The natural world is a marvelous, mysterious place. And what else can writers, philosophers, poets and everyday people do but try to capture nature’s majesty with words? Take, for example, Virgil’s glimmering prose from "The Aeneid," where the epic poet wrote, “The dewy night unrolls a heaven thickly jeweled with sparkling stars.” Or contemporary poet and author Roman Payne, who said, “Ô, Sunlight! The most precious gold to be found on Earth.” Statements like these certainly make us want to go outside and breathe in the fresh air.

Nature also has quite a few lessons to offer on perseverance and strength. In tough moments, you may catch yourself thinking, “It’s always darkest before dawn.” That’s actually a riff on what 17th century author Thomas Fuller actually said: “It is always darkest just before the Day dawneth.” Whether originally penned in the 1600s or a modern-day Dollyism (“Storms make trees take deeper roots;” thank you, Dolly Parton, Queen of Country), nature quotes know how to stir our souls and inspire our every day. Ahead, these top quotes speak to nature’s power, wonder, joy and comfort. We hope the writers’ words meet you with a bounty of inspiration for your next great adventure.

Best overall nature quotes

“Nature’s first green is gold, / Her hardest hue to hold. / Her early leaf’s a flower; / But only so an hour. / Then leaf subsides to leaf. / So Eden sank to grief, / So dawn goes down today. / Nothing gold can stay.” ― Robert Frost

“Adopt the pace of nature. Her secret is patience.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth.” ― Henry David Thoreau

“…and then, I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough?” ― Vincent van Gogh

“I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery — air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, ‘This is what it is to be happy.’” ― Sylvia Plath

“The mountains are calling and I must go.” ― John Muir

“April is the cruelest month, breeding / Lilacs out of the dead land, mixing / Memory and desire, stirring / Dull roots with spring rain.” ― T.S. Eliot

“There is no point in hurrying because you are not actually going anywhere. However far or long you plod, you are always in the same place: in the woods.” ― Bill Bryson

“Is not this a true autumn day? Just the still melancholy that I love — that makes life and nature harmonize. The birds are consulting about their migrations, the trees are putting on the hectic or the pallid hues of decay, and begin to strew the ground, that one’s very footsteps may not disturb the repose of earth and air, while they give us a scent that is a perfect anodyne to the restless spirit. Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.” ― George Eliot

“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? / Thou art more lovely and more temperate. / Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May, / And summer’s lease hath all too short a date.” ― William Shakespeare

Powerful nature quotes

“The creation of a thousand forests is in one acorn.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Heaven is under our feet as well as over our heads.” ― Henry David Thoreau

“The earth does not belong to us; we belong to the earth.” ― Chief Seattle

“There is a pleasure in the pathless woods, / There is a rapture on the lonely shore, / There is society where none intrudes, / By the deep Sea, and music in its roar: / I love not Man the less, but Nature more.” ― Lord Byron

“Nature is the art of God.” ― Dante Alighieri

“The dewy night unrolls a heaven thickly jeweled with sparkling stars.” ― Virgil

“I believe a leaf of grass is no less than the journey-work of the stars.” ― Walt Whitman

“The clearest way into the Universe is through a forest wilderness.” ― John Muir

“Not just beautiful, though ― the stars are like the trees in the forest, alive and breathing. And they’re watching me.” ― Haruki Murakami

“The Poetry of earth is never dead.” ― John Keats

Metaphorical nature quotes

“It is always darkest just before the Day dawneth.” ― Thomas Fuller

“There are always flowers for those who want to see them.” ― Henri Matisse

“Should you shield the canyons from the windstorms you would never see the true beauty of their carvings.” ― Elisabeth Kübler-Ross

“Plant seeds of happiness, hope, success and love; it will all come back to you in abundance. This is the law of nature.” ― Steve Maraboli

“Over every mountain there is a path, although it may not be seen from the valley.” ― Theodore Roethke

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” ― John Steinbeck

“I’d rather sing one wild song and burst my heart with it, than live a thousand years watching my digestion and being afraid of the wet.” ― Jack London

“The fairest thing in nature, a flower, still has its roots in earth and manure.” — D. H. Lawrence

“Solitary trees, if they grow at all, grow strong.” — Winston Churchill

“Two things cannot be in one place. Where you tend a rose, my lad, a thistle cannot grow.” ― Frances Hodgson Burnett

Thought-provoking nature quotes

“All water has a perfect memory and is forever trying to get back to where it was.” ― Toni Morrison

“Let us permit nature to have her way: She understands her business better than we do.” — Michel de Montaigne

“Nature is pleased with simplicity. And nature is no dummy” ― Isaac Newton

“I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees.” — Henry David Thoreau

“Look for the truth in nature, I wanted to say to those cookie-eating missionaries in the next compartment; nothing is complete, everything is imperfect, nothing lasts. Go to bed.” — Paul Theroux

“‘Is the spring coming?’ he said. ‘What is it like?’...’It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine…’” ― Frances Hodgson Burnett

“You are the sky. Everything else ― it’s just the weather.” ― Pema Chödrön

“Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you.” ― Frank Lloyd Wright

“Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards.” ― Vladimir Nabokov

“Men argue. Nature acts.” ― Voltaire

Seasonal nature quotes

“Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” ― Anthony J. D’Angelo

“The summer sun was not meant for boys like me. Boys like me belonged to the rain.” ― Benjamin Alire Sáenz

“Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby.” ― Langston Hughes

“Being soaked alone is cold. Being soaked with your best friend is an adventure.” ― Emily Wing Smith

“With luck, it might even snow for us.” — Haruki Murakami

“Summer friends will melt away like summer snows, but winter friends are friends forever.” ― George R.R. Martin

“Ô, Sunlight! The most precious gold to be found on Earth.” ― Roman Payne

“A change in the weather is sufficient to recreate the world and ourselves.” ― Marcel Proust

“Climate is what we expect, weather is what we get.” ― Mark Twain

“One must have a mind of winter, to regard the frost and the boughs, of the pine-trees crusted with snow.” — Wallace Stevens

Celebrity nature quotes

“Storms make trees take deeper roots.” ― Dolly Parton

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, Let’s party!” ― Robin Williams

“Where despite disparities / We all care to protect this world, / This riddled blue marble, this little true marvel / To muster the verve and the nerve / To see how we can serve / Our planet.” ― Amanda Gorman

“If you can’t be in awe of nature, there’s something wrong with you.” — Alex Trebek