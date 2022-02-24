46 Mother's Day quotes to show mom the love

Mother's Day is a chance to celebrate everything our mothers do — and while it's not only about a mother's love, it's where it all starts.

Moms make sure clothes are washed, kids are fed, and books are read at bedtime. That’s not hyperbole. Statistically, according to Gallup, women pretty much do it all. And so when Mother’s Day rolls around on the second Sunday of May, write something thoughtful, original, and unique.

Here are 46 of the best Mother’s Day quotes that say a lot, in a few words, from some of the best poets, writers and speakers in the game.

Whether you're looking for the best quote for a Mother's Day card, a caption for your Instagram or a toast for your Mother's Day brunch, these words of wisdom will be sure to bring the "awwww."

1. “It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all. But I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed.” — Hoda Kotb

2. “I’m a person of faith. It feels like the greatest embrace from God that I can imagine, to get to have a baby.” — Savannah Guthrie

3. “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” — Princess Diana

4. “When your children arrive, the best you can hope for is that they break open everything about you. Your mind floods with oxygen. Your heart becomes a room with wide-open windows.” — Amy Poehler

5. “Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; a mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” — Oliver Wendell Holmes

6. “My mother was the one constant in my life. When I think about my mom raising me alone when she was 20, and working and paying the bills, and, you know, trying to pursue your own dreams, I think is a feat that is unmatched.” — Barack Obama

7. “You can feel when your mom’s proud of you. You can feel the love.” — Jimmy Fallon

8. "Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world a mother’s love is not." — James Joyce

​​9. “It’s a funny thing about mothers... Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful.” — Roald Dahl

10. “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” — Abraham Lincoln

11. “When you look into your mother’s eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.” — Mitch Albom

12. “If you bungle raising your children, I don’t think whatever else you do well matters very much.” — Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

13. “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” — Maya Angelou

15. “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” — Rudyard Kipling

16. “Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” — Barbara Kingsolver

17. “The natural state of motherhood is unselfishness.” — Jessica Lange

18. “Being a mom has made me so tired. And so happy.” — Tina Fey

19. “If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure that I inherited the disposition from my mother.” — Booker T. Washington

20. “My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.” — George Washington

22. “My mother had a slender, small body, but a large heart—a heart so large that everybody’s joys found welcome in it, and hospitable accommodation.” — Mark Twain

23. “I tell my kids, ‘I am thinking about you every other minute of my day.’” — Michelle Obama

24. “[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary—it’s an act of infinite optimism.” — Gilda Radner

25. “My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” — Michael Jordan

26. “Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.” — Oprah Winfrey

27. “Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials.” — Meryl Streep

28. “Having children just puts the whole world into perspective. Everything else just disappears.” — Kate Winslet

29. “Perhaps it takes courage to raise children. — John Steinbeck

30. “All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy. No man does. That’s his.” — Oscar Wilde

31. “Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to.” — Amy Schumer

32. “The truth is that no matter how old we are, as long as our mothers are alive, we want our mother.” _Goldie Hawn

33. “There are really places in your heart that you don’t know exist until you love a child.” _Anne Lamott

34. “To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world.” - Dr. Seuss

35. “There’s no way to be a perfect mother, and a millions ways to be a good one.” - Jill Churchill

36. “Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” - Elizabeth Stone

37. “Behind all your stories is always your mother’s story, because hers is where yours begins.” - Mitch Albom

38. “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” - Agatha Christie

39. “I will look after you and I will look after anybody you say needs to be looked after, any way you say. I am here. I brought my whole self to you. I am your mother.” - Maya Angelou

40. “Motherhood is a choice you make everyday, to put someone else’s happiness and well-being ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, to do the right thing even when you’re not sure what the right thing is… and to forgive yourself, over and over again, for doing everything wrong.” - Donna Ball

41. “Even as a small child, I understood that women had secrets, and that some of these were only to be told to daughters. In this way we were bound together for eternity.” - Alice Hoffman

42. “The very fact that you worry about being a good mom means that you already are one.”- Jodi Picoult

43. “No one worries about you like your mother, and when she is gone, the world seems unsafe, things that happen unwieldy. You cannot turn to her anymore, and it changes your life forever. There is no one on earth who knew you from the day you were born; who knew why you cried, or when you’d had enough food; who knew exactly what to say when you were hurting; and who encouraged you to grow a good heart. When that layer goes, whatever is left of your childhood goes with her.” - Adriana Trigiani

45. “Mothers and their children are in a category all their own. There’s no bond so strong in the entire world. No love so instantaneous and forgiving.” - Gail Tsukiyama

46. "A mother knows what her child's gone through, even if she didn't see it herself." - Pramoedya Ananta Toer