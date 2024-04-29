Jason Kelce is headed to ESPN following his retirement

Jason Kelce is gearing up to tackle "Monday Night Football."

A source familiar with the negotiations confirms to TODAY.com that the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center will join “Monday Night Countdown,” the pregame show for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

ESPN declined comment when contacted by TODAY.com.

The Athletic was the first to report the news of Kelce joining “Monday Night Countdown.”

Kelce announced his retirement in March after a 13-season career. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Kelce is no stranger to the broadcast game. He and his brother, fellow football star Travis Kelce, are hosts of the successful "New Heights" podcast.

On April 1, Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, hinted at his possible pivot to sportscasting during an appearance on TODAY.

“I think nothing is off the table at this point,” she said at the time. “I think that he — I mean, he’s my husband, so I’m biased, but I think he’s just so good at everything he tries. It’s kind of a pain in the butt. I think that nothing is off the table. He’s an ideas guy, so I think he’s just sort of letting them brew and see what happens.”

Kelce’s vibrant personality and captivating antics reached new heights and charmed viewers during the recent football season. In January, he appeared shirtless at the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he supported his brother.

He peeled off his shirt once again when he made an appearance April 6 at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. During the show, the footballer stepped up on the wrestling ring, ripped off his shirt and screamed, much to the delight of his audience.

In between, he announced his retirement during an emotional press conference on March 4, capping a 13-season career that is expected to one day land him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.