These days, Taylor Swift surprises her fans by releasing a double album, but there was a time when she didn't see a plot twist coming.

Actor and comedian Andrew Santino once helped Justin Bieber play a prank on the pop star on the MTV series “Punk’d," which he recalled on the April 24 episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

In the 2012 episode of the MTV show, the “Cruel Summer” singer goes to what she believes is Justin Bieber’s home in Malibu, California. While there, he tells her he got fireworks from Japan, which he sways her into setting off. The rub is that the ones she detonates appear to go off on a boat in the water hosting a wedding, setting the vessel on fire. That prompts the groom, played by Santino, to swim to shore, along with his bride and the pastor, where they encounter a mortified Swift.

Taylor Swift (left) was tricked into thinking she set a boat hosting on fire, much to the amusement of Justin Bieber (right). YouTube

“We blamed her for ruining our wedding,” Santino told the Kelce brothers.

“She bought it. I know she bought it because it was chaotic. The boat was on fire, but it was all professionally done.”

Santino said it was a solid gag.

“My favorite one is people on the internet were like, ‘Oh yeah, what a waste of money, burning a boat.’ It’s like, ‘We didn’t burn a boat. It’s not a real rig,’” he said.

“But, yeah, she set a wedding party on fire and we came to shore with the pastor, myself, the bride and we were like, ‘You ruined our wedding, Taylor Swift!’”

The actor who played his wife kept the bit going, too.

“(She) was like, ‘Maybe it’s a sign. Maybe this is a sign I shouldn’t marry him,’” Santino said. “And Taylor was like, ‘No, I don’t think that’s right. I don’t know if that’s right.’”

The Kelce brothers were cracking up as Santino recalled the story.

“I gotta ask Tay about that one,” Travis Kelce said.

“It was a perfect bit that worked,” Santino said.

Travis Kelce reiterated that he planned to ask Swift about the joke, hoping to find out if she had any idea what was going on.

“I’ll see if she was trying to sell it or not,” he said.

“When I saw it, I bought it,” he added.