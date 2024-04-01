Kylie Kelce on possibility of Jason going into sportscasting: ‘Nothing is off the table’

Jason Kelce officially hung up his cleats when he retired following a 13-year career that will most likely end with him getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And while the former Philadelphia Eagles center doesn’t have to worry about protecting his quarterback anymore, he could be eyeing a new challenge.

Wife Kylie Kelce said he could wind up getting into sportscasting.

“I think nothing is off the table at this point,” she said April 1 on TODAY when asked about the possibility.

“I think that he — I mean, he’s my husband, so I’m biased, but I think he’s just so good at everything he tries. It’s kind of a pain in the butt. I think that nothing is off the table. He’s an ideas guy, so I think he’s just sort of letting them brew and see what happens.”

Jason Kelce may have called it quits playing football, but wife Kylie Kelce says "nothing is off the table" for his next act. Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

Kylie Kelce, who shares three daughters under the age of 5 with her husband, says having something new to do would benefit him.

“He needs to get out of the — it’s not that I need him to get out of the house. It's like he needs to get out of the house. I think that with three small children, I don’t think golf is going to cut it,” she said.

Jason Kelce has proven to be a magnetic presence on TV. Fans will long remember seeing him shirtless while sitting with the crowd as brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visited the Buffalo Bills during their run to the Super Bowl.

Kylie Kelce, who was on TODAY to discuss her work as the senior event consultant for the Eagles Autism Foundation, said her husband had told her he was going to do it in advance.

“I was like, ‘Do we need to do that?’ And he was like, ‘No, my shirt’s coming off.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I guess his shirt’s coming off.’ And then it did,” she said.

Jason Kelce can also show a softer side while the cameras are on him. He won raves for his retirement press conference, in which he teared up and thanked his wife.

Jason Kelce speaks at his press conference announcing his retirement. Matt Rourke / AP

“I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” he said while announcing his retirement March 4. “Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time.”

Kylie Kelce said she had heard his speech before he delivered it to the rest of the world.

“He has been writing his retirement speech for years. He has been telling me he was going to retire since we started dating, which was, like, almost nine years ago,” she said.

She said he wanted to be very careful when crafting his words to express how he really felt and to make sure he paid homage to everyone who played a role in his football journey.

“I think he understood the impact of what football has been to his life and I think he wanted to make sure that he accurately conveyed that to everyone else,” she said.

“And I think it’s a moment to give thanks to all the people that helped him along the way, and he truly contributes his journey to the coaches that he had, the people around him, every single teammate. So he really wanted to make sure it was correct, and I think it was an outstanding summary.”