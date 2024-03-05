While the rest of the world heard Jason Kelce's emotional retirement speech on March 4, there was one person who had already knew what words were coming: his wife, Kylie Kelce.

On March 4, Jason Kelce announced his departure from the NFL after a 13-year career as a center for Philadelphia Eagles. The following day, Kylie Kelce spoke with NBC affiliate WCAU and shared her reaction to the anecdotes and words he shared in his emotional retirement speech.

“I think I was the only one that had heard the speech before he went into it,” she said. “I think it was just a perfect summary of 13 years. It was an incredible run he had as a player in the NFL.”

Kylie Kelce noted that her husband’s retirement announcement has been something on his mind for years.

“I’ve heard multiple versions over the last four years. This was a completely different version,” she said. “I think every year he sort of started from scratch as to what was sitting on the surface. But when he said that he was contemplating retirement for years, he means for years.”

Kylie Kelce went on to add that one particular anecdote from her husband's speech might have been hazily recalled, and it was his words about the night they first met.

“It cracks me up that he tries to talk about what he remembers from that night because he was, as I’ve said before, intoxicated,” she said. “It was very, very sweet. Very kind. It was far too much credit.”

During his speech, Jason Kelce credited his wife for her support as he emotionally recalled meeting her after a Philadelphia Eagles Christmas party.

“I still remember the moment she walked through the door,” Jason Kelce said in his speech. “The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening. Then she started talking, and I thought, ‘Man, is this what love feels like?’”

Kylie Kelce added that, while she is not surprised by the warmness and care her husband has received from his fans, she is overwhelmed.

“The outpouring of love and support is expected because I know who my husband is and the way he has conducted himself and how that has touched the lives of people,” Kylie Kelce said. “But at the same time, it’s still shocking.”