Jason Kelce has found a new venue where he can take his shirt off.

The Philadelphia Eagles' former center and offensive tackle Lane Johnson together made a surprise appearance April 6 at WrestleMania 40.

Protecting wrestlers Rey Mysterio and Andrade from being hit with a chair during one of the matches, two masked men took on Dominik Mysterio.

Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce fight at WrestleMania 40. WWE / Getty Images

After Rey Mysterio and Andrade emerged victorious from the grudge match, Jason Kelce and Johnson took off their masks as the crowd at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field went wild.

The two took a moment to stand on the ring with their arms in the air and scream. Soon, the pair ripped off their shirts.

Rey Mysterio and Jason Kelce celebrate their win at WrestleMania 40. WWE / Getty Images

The WWE tweeted a video of the fight, writing, “PHILLY STRONG.”

The spirited appearance from Jason Kelce likely didn't come as a surprise to fans.

In January, Jason Kelce went viral for going shirtless during the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff game, after his brother, Travis Kelce, scored a touchdown.

Moments later, Jason Kelce found a young fan in the crowd, who was trying to get the attention of his younger brother’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce picked her up and carried her to eye-level of the suite to show Swift the sign, saying, “We’re going to show this to Taylor, alright?”

Jason Kelce celebrates during the NFL playoffs. Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

The Chiefs tight end discovered that his brother was shirtless after the matchup in a post-game interview on the field.

When asked if his brother's decision to take his shirt off surprised him, Travis Kelce said: “My brother was shirtless? Nah, it doesn’t surprise me one bit. Doesn’t surprise me one bit. I love that guy and every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”