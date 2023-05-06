Jill Biden arrives to the coronation with her granddaughter

Jill Biden is representing the United States at the coronation ofKing Charles III and the queen consort, Camilla.

Ahead of the coronation, the first lady of the United States arrived at Westminster Abbey in London May 6 with her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden.

Jill Biden donned a powder blue ensemble by Ralph Lauren, pairing her look with a matching pair of gloves and fascinator, nude heels, and a nude clutch.

Finnegan Biden opted for a yellow cape dress, coordinating her look with a matching fascinator, shoes, and a small handbag.

US First Lady Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan arrive at Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Andrew Matthews / AP

No United States president has ever attended the coronation of a British monarch. Jill Biden’s attendance also marks the first time a first lady of the United States has attended a coronation, TODAY's Kristen Welker reported.

According to the first lady's aides, her attendance at the coronation is meant to reinforce her ties with the United Kingdom as an ally.

TODAY previously reported that President Joe Biden had told Charles that his wife would be attending the ceremony to represent of the U.S. When asked about his attendance by NBC correspondent Stephanie Ruhle, he said that while he would not be in attendance, he had spoken to the king.

"We're going to be going to a NATO conference in Europe and I told him I'd stop in on the way there and on the way back," President Biden said, adding that the king was "passionate about the environment."

Ahead of the king’s coronation, Catherine, Princess of Wales hosted Jill Biden and the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska at a reception for heads off state at Buckingham Palace May 5. The reception was held to honor overseas guests attending the king’s coronation.

The Bidens will be sitting with Zelenska during the coronation.

Jill Biden reposted a photo on Twitter posing with the former Kate Middleton and Zelenska, adding the message, "We stand with Ukraine."

Before departing the United States with her granddaughter, Jill Biden shared a post on Twitter to celebrate the occasion. Alongside her message, she shared a photo waving as she boarded a plane.

“Headed to the U.K. for the Coronation of King Charles III — the first in 70 years!” she wrote. “It’s an honor to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries.”