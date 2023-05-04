Who’s on the guest list for King Charles III’s coronation?

King Charles III's coronation is just a few days off and preparations are well underway for the packed weekend of events.

According to Buckingham Palace, more than 2,000 guests from around the world were invited to the coronation ceremony May 6.

Two people who have confirmed they will attend include first lady Jill Biden, who will represent the United States, as well as Charles' son Prince Harry.

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, pose for a portrait in the Blue Room at Buckingham Palace April 4. Hugo Burnand / Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

During the coronation, Charles will be formally inaugurated into his position as sovereign, and Camilla will be crowned the queen consort, which is the title for a woman who is married to a king.

Here's everything we know about who will be attending the coronation.

The royal family

Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, will pledge his loyalty to his father and help cloth him in a robe during the ceremony, according to the coronation liturgy. At one point, William is expected to kneel before Charles and place his hands between his fathers' which marks him as the "liege man of life and limb" to the king.

At the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, her husband, Prince Philip, issued a similar pledge to the queen.

Prince George will also attend and play a part in the coronation. Charles’ eldest grandchild will serve as a page of honor at the ceremony. Grandchildren of British monarchs usually don’t play an official role in coronations, marking a slight break in royal tradition.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will be at Westminster Abbey. However, his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will not be at the ceremony. Both were contacted about attending the coronation, a spokesperson for the couple told NBC News March 5.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will also not be there. Ferguson is the ex-wife of Charles’ younger brother Prince Andrew, and she said she was not invited to the ceremony.

While Ferguson is the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are 10th and 11th in the line of succession, she said she is no longer an official member of the royal family due to her divorce.

Camilla's family

At the coronation, Camilla's three grandsons, Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, will serve as pages of honor as will her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot.

Camilla has two children with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, Thomas Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes. Charles is Thomas Parker Bowles' godfather.

In total, she has three grandsons and two granddaughters, Eliza Lopes and Lola Parker Bowles.

World leaders

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Louise Araneta-Marcos, president and first lady of the Philippines, confirmed on April 3 that they will attend Charles' coronation along with Jill Biden.

On April 4, President Joe Biden told Charles that the first lady will attend the ceremony to represent the U.S. and said he would like to meet with the king in the United Kingdom at a later date. A U.S. president has never attended the coronation of a British monarch.

Two more world leaders who are expected to attend are Polish President Andrzej Duda and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, per Time magazine.

Non-British royals

Royals from around the world will also be going to the coronation.

According to Time magazine, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan are set to attend, along with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

In January, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco confirmed their attendance.

“I’m certain that it’s going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one,” Albert told People at the time. “We’ve maintained contact since His Majesty became King, but I haven’t talked to him personally since the Queen’s funeral.”

“I’m certain His Majesty will add his own ‘personal touches’ to the ceremonies,” Albert said of the coronation. “But what those will be, I’m sure I don’t know.”

Albert also said he doubts his 8-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, will attend the coronation since they’re “a little young” for those types of ceremonies.

Charles and Camilla attend the Braemar Highland Gathering on September 3, 2022, in Braemar, Scotland. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Celebrity guests

While a complete guest list has not been released, royal events often prove an opportunity to see notable celebrities in attendance. Tune in Saturday to see who makes an appearance.

Members of the public

On April 17, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles, Camilla and the United Kingdom government chose 400 "young people," who represent charitable organizations, to watch the coronation from St Margaret's Church, which is located next to Westminster Abbey.

The palace also said 450 British Empire Medal recipients were invited to the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.