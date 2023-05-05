Kate Middleton meets Jill Biden and Ukraine’s first lady ahead of King Charles’ coronation

On the eve of King Charles III's coronation, the royal family hosted some of the notable guests who will attend Saturday's ceremony.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, met American first lady Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, during a reception for heads of state at Buckingham Palace May 5.

The three women posed for photos together during the reception, which was held in honor of overseas guests attending the coronation.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hosted Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska ahead of the coronation. Courtesy Kensington Palace

Jill Biden also brought her granddaughter Finnegan Biden with her for her trip across the pond.

On May 4, Jill Biden posted a photo of herself waving as she boarded a plane to fly to London.

“Headed to the U.K. for the Coronation of King Charles III — the first in 70 years!” she captioned the picture.

"It’s an honor to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries," she added.

A U.S. president has never attended the coronation of a British monarch. Back in April, President Joe Biden told Charles that he would like to meet with the king in the United Kingdom at a later date.

Finnegan Biden and Jill Biden speak with the former Kate Middleton during the reception. Jacob King / Getty Images

The coronation of Charles, 74, marks the first time a new British monarch will be crowned in 70 years. Charles' mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96, was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, first taking the throne in 1952.

In addition to the reception for heads of state, Charles and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with leaders of the Commonwealth at Marlborough House Friday. Charles is head of the Commonwealth, an association of more than 50 countries, including Australia, Canada, Singapore and Kenya.

The king, his eldest son, Prince William, and the former Kate Middleton also staged an impromptu walkabout to greet the excited crowds already gathering on the grand boulevard that leads to Buckingham Palace.

According to Reuters, the trio of royals were met with cheers of “hip, hip, hurrah!” and “God save the King!”