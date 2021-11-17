Prince Charles addresses Queen Elizabeth’s health 

Prince Charles gave an update about the health of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his visit to Jordan on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are on their first overseas tour since the coronavirus pandemic began, visiting Jordan and Egypt over four days to discuss the climate crisis.

Speaking to Sky News at an event focused on environmental issues, the Prince of Wales, 73, was asked how the queen was doing amid her ongoing health concerns.

"She’s all right, thank you very much," he answered.

"Once you get to 95, it’s not quite as easy as it used to be," he added, before joking, "It’s bad enough at 73."

Prince Charles' remarks about his mother's health come three days after the queen was forced to cancel what was supposed to be her return to her royal duties due to a sprained back.

A statement from Buckingham Palace on Sunday confirmed the queen had sprained her back and "decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph."

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service," the statement added.

On Oct. 20, the queen, who is Britain’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, cancelled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland after her doctors advised her to rest. The same afternoon, the queen entered London’s private King Edward VII’s Hospital, and was released by lunchtime the following day.

Later that month, the queen canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, and on Oct. 29, she was told by her doctors to undertake only light activities and was advised to rest for two more weeks.

The queen's health concerns and hospitalization — her first hospitalization in many years — also prompted her medical team to recommend she make changes to her daily routine. The queen was advised to give up her signature evening Dubonnet cocktail, British historian Andrew Roberts told TODAY, and to forgo her long walks with her beloved dogs in Windsor Great Park.

On Nov. 1, the queen, never one to sit still for long, was photographed driving herself around the grounds at Windsor Castle in her Jaguar.

