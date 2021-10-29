Queen Elizabeth advised to rest for 2 more weeks

Queen Elizabeth II's doctors have told her she should rest for at least two more weeks and continue to undertake only light activities in light of recent health concerns, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

"Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," the palace said in a statement.

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," it continued.

The statement added that because of the medical limitations placed on the 95-year-old monarch, she will miss the Festival of Remembrance on Nov. 13. But it is her "firm intention" to be present at the upcoming National Service of Remembrance event on Remembrance Sunday, held on Nov. 14.

The announcement comes more than a week after the queen, who is known for her vigorous health, was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland on Oct. 20 after her doctors advised her to rest.

The queen entered London’s private King Edward VII's Hospital the same afternoon. She was released by lunchtime the following day.

The recent health concerns and hospitalization — the queen's first hospitalization in years — also prompted the queen's medical team to recommend she make changes to her evening routine.

They've advised the queen to give up her signature Dubonnet cocktail, British historian Andrew Roberts told TODAY this week. She has also stopped going on long walks with her beloved dogs in Windsor Great Park.

On Tuesday, the queen carried out her first official engagement since spending the night in the hospital when she greeted the new ambassadors to Britain from South Korea and Switzerland in two virtual audiences conducted from her home at Windsor Castle.

The queen recently announced she had "regretfully decided" that she would not attend next week’s climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles; his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, , will attend the summit.