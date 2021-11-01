Queen Elizabeth seen driving herself at Windsor Castle amid health concerns

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed driving herself around the grounds at Windsor Castle on Monday, three days after being advised by doctors to rest for at least two weeks due to recent health concerns.

Photos show the 95-year-old monarch behind the wheel of her Jaguar in sunglasses and a headscarf at the royal residence in Windsor.

The queen "reluctantly" took a few days off from her royal duties late last month and canceled a planned trip to Northern Ireland. A spokesperson for the queen then disclosed that she had gone to the hospital on Oct. 20 before returning to Windsor a day later.

Her doctors advised her on Oct. 29 to rest for at least two more weeks and undertake only light activities, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The 95-year-old monarch was advised by her doctors last week to rest for at least another two weeks after recent health issues. Shutterstock

“The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,” the statement said.

The queen's first trip to the hospital in years last month also resulted in her doctors recommending she make changes to her routine, like giving up her signature evening Dubonnet cocktail, British historian Andrew Roberts told TODAY last week.

She was also forced to skip the United Nations COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which got fully underway on Monday.

