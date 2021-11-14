Queen Elizabeth II sprains her back, will miss Remembrance Sunday event

Queen Elizabeth II will miss what was supposed to be her return to public events following a brief hospital stay last month.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, officials confirmed the 95-year-old had sprained her back and “decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.”

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

Remembrance Sunday Service is an annual event to honor those who fought and died in past conflicts and as the monarch — who lived through World War Two as a teenager and is head of the armed forces — she felt it was important to attend.

She was “deeply disappointed to miss the engagement which she regards as one of the most significant engagements of the year,” a source told TODAY.

Charles, Prince of Wales, will still attend the event and lay a wreath on his mother’s behalf, the palace confirmed.

Last month, the queen spent a night in the hospital and then "reluctantly accepted medical advice" to take several days off. She canceled her plans to attend the U.N. climate summate in Glasgow, instead sending a video message. She has since worked from her home in Windsor Castle, with the exception of a weekend trip to Sandringham, the family’s eastern England estate.

Her doctors also recommended she make changes to her routine, like giving up her signature evening Dubonnet cocktail, British historian Andrew Roberts told TODAY last week.

On Nov. 1, the queen was photographed driving herself around the grounds at Windsor Castle, which many royal watchers hoped was a good sign.

The queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year. She is Britain’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch.