Queen Elizabeth cancels upcoming trip, citing 'medical advice to rest'

Queen Elizabeth II had planned to spend the next two days visiting Northern Ireland, but the trip has been canceled.

On Wednesday morning, Buckingham Palace released a statement explaining that the 95-year-old monarch is “disappointed” about the sudden change of plans.

“The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,” the message read. “Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.”

The statement revealed that the British monarch, who’s reigned for 69 years, does anticipate a future visit to the area.

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future,” the message closed.

Queen Elizabeth II attends a service at Westminster Abbey on October 12, 2021 in London, England. Arthur Edwards / Getty Images

While there was no mention of what spurred the medical advice, the news of the cancellation comes just one week after the queen was spotted using a cane as she attended a service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey.