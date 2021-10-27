Queen Elizabeth has been told on medical advice to cut this part of her evening routine

Queen Elizabeth II's doctors have advised her to make some changes in light of recent health concerns.

After spending a night in the hospital last week, the 95-year-old queen promptly returned to her royal duties at Windsor Castle, but the British monarch has "regretfully decided" to cancel her trip to Scotland for next week's COP26 global climate conference, according to Buckingham Palace.

To ensure Elizabeth has time to focus on her health, the palace has lightened her workload and changed her schedule, and her medical team recommended that she make some changes to her evening routine.

For starters, they've advised that the queen give up her signature Dubonnet cocktail, which she has been drinking every night for around a half-century, British historian Andrew Roberts told TODAY. She also stopped going on long walks in Windsor Great Park with her beloved dogs.

Queen Elizabeth has always been a fan of corgis. PA Images via Getty Images

According to the palace, Elizabeth is "disappointed" that she will miss the upcoming climate conference but will record a video message for delegates. Other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles; his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince William; and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will be in attendance.

It's been a busy month for the queen, with more than a dozen engagements. Earlier this month, she made headlines when she was spotted using a cane at a major public event for the first time since she underwent knee surgery in 2003.

Following her brief hospital stay last week, she carried out two virtual audiences to welcome new ambassadors to Britain from South Korea and Switzerland. She's also currently preparing to celebrate her platinum jubilee next year, when she will celebrate 70 years on the throne.